Liquidity.io Integrates BitGo Platform, Enabling Support for 1,550+ Digital Assets with Institutional-Grade Security

Strategic integration expands platform capabilities with institutional-grade security for tokenized real-world assets across multiple blockchains.

Supporting 1,550+ cryptocurrencies means investors can use virtually any digital asset to participate in tokenized real-world asset offerings, removing friction that has limited investor adoption.” — Coleman Church, CEO, Liquidity.io

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidity.io LLC, a digital asset tokenization platform, today announced a strategic integration with BitGo , the leading digital asset custody and security provider. The integration expands Liquidity.io's platform capabilities to support over 1,550 cryptocurrencies while delivering institutional-grade security infrastructure essential for large-scale real-world asset tokenization Enterprise Infrastructure for Multi-Asset TokenizationThe BitGo integration provides Liquidity.io with comprehensive custody and trading infrastructure supporting 1,550+ digital assets across multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading Layer 2 networks. This capability enables Liquidity.io to offer investors unprecedented flexibility in how they acquire, trade, and manage tokenized real-world assets.Institutional-Grade Security and ComplianceBitGo's custody platform provides Liquidity.io with SOC 2 Type II certified security infrastructure, featuring multi-signature wallet technology, cold storage solutions, and comprehensive insurance coverage for digital assets under custody. The platform is designed to meet the regulatory requirements of institutional investors, including banks, asset managers, and family offices.Key technical features include:• Multi-signature wallet architecture requiring multiple approvals for transaction authorization• Hot wallet, warm wallet, and cold storage options optimized for different security and liquidity requirements• Real-time settlement capabilities for supported assets with automated reconciliation• Comprehensive API infrastructure enabling programmatic trading and portfolio management"Security and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable when handling institutional assets," said Coleman Church. "BitGo's proven track record in securing billions of dollars in digital assets, combined with their comprehensive insurance coverage, provides the foundation necessary to scale tokenized asset offerings to all investors."Enabling Cross-Chain RWA EcosystemThe integration positions Liquidity.io to support tokenized assets across multiple blockchain networks, enabling investors to choose their preferred settlement layer based on transaction costs, speed requirements, and ecosystem compatibility. This cross-chain capability is essential for scaling real-world asset tokenization beyond early adopter markets."We're building infrastructure that can scale from individual investors using stablecoins to institutional treasury departments deploying enterprise blockchain strategies," added Coleman Church. "BitGo's platform gives us the flexibility to support any digital asset our clients want to use, whether that's Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, or emerging Layer 2 tokens."Platform Roadmap and Growth TrajectoryThe company projects that enhanced custody and trading capabilities will accelerate platform adoption among institutional investors who previously faced technical barriers to RWA tokenization participation. BitGo's established presence in institutional digital asset markets provides Liquidity.io with credibility and operational infrastructure essential for scaling."The combination of diverse asset classes and comprehensive cryptocurrency support creates unique portfolio construction opportunities," said Coleman Church. "Our investors can now build diversified RWA portfolios spanning aviation, automotive finance, and real estate—all settled in their preferred digital assets with enterprise-grade security."About BitGoBitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with security, compliance, and custodial solutions. Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions by value and supports over 1,550 coins and tokens. The company provides the security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms.About Liquidity.ioLiquidity.io LLC is a digital asset tokenization platform headquartered in Whitefish, Montana. The company specializes in converting real-world assets into blockchain-based tokens while providing comprehensive cryptocurrency trading and custody infrastructure through strategic partnerships with industry-leading providers. Through collaborations with ETHZilla Corporation, Zippy MH, Karus, and other asset originators, Liquidity.io is expanding access to alternative investment opportunities across aviation, real estate finance, and consumer lending markets.Important Notice Regarding SecuritiesTokenized assets offered through Liquidity.io may constitute securities under applicable federal and state laws. Participation in certain offerings may be limited to accredited investors as defined under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Prospective investors should carefully review all offering materials and consult with financial, legal, and tax advisors before making investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Liquidity.io's business plans, partnership activities, platform capabilities, and market opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory developments, market adoption rates, technical implementation challenges, and competitive dynamics. Liquidity.io undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

