Wicket has a new competitor: SecureGate.ai Launches Ticketing & Access Platform Powered by Facial Recognition Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicket has a new competitor: SecureGate.ai , a leader in AI-driven security solutions, today announced the official launch of its cutting-edge platform designed to enhance corporate security through seamless integration of facial recognition and gun recognition technology. With a ticketing system for event management, the cloud based platform, which prioritizes accuracy, privacy, and scalability, has already demonstrated its value by powering access control and attendee verification at a high-profile internal event for a Fortune 50 company. The platform also includes a ticketing system for ingress and egress, KYC (know your customer) and criminal background checks.The SecureGate.ai platform leverages state-of-the-art facial recognition algorithms to provide real-time identity verification, threat detection, and streamlined access management for enterprises. Built with robust data encryption and compliance with global privacy standards, it ensures that sensitive biometric data remains secure while delivering unparalleled efficiency in corporate environments."Our launch marks a significant milestone in redefining corporate security and event ticketing," said Austin Trombley, CEO of Satschel Corporation, SecureGate.ai’s parent company. "By successfully deploying our technology at a major internal event for one of the world's largest corporations, we've proven its reliability in real-world scenarios. We're thrilled about the opportunity to co-develop future applications with this partner, focusing on advanced biometrics and tailored security solutions that address evolving threats."Looking ahead, SecureGate.ai and the Fortune 50 partner plan to collaborate on innovative applications, including multi-modal biometrics (combining facial recognition and palm print) and AI-enhanced threat prediction systems. These co-development efforts aim to set new benchmarks in corporate security, helping organizations mitigate risks in an increasingly digital landscape.The SecureGate.ai platform is now available for enterprise deployment, with customizable features to suit various industry needs, including finance, healthcare, and technology sectors.About SecureGate.aiSecureGate.ai is an AI innovation company specializing in biometric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect their assets, people, and data. SecureGate.ai combines cutting-edge machine learning with ethical AI practices to deliver secure, user-friendly platforms trusted by leading organizations worldwide. The company is a subsidiary of Satschel Corporation, founded in 2022.

