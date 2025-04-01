Liquidity.io unveils LQDTY, a Layer 1 Blockchain with Biometrics by Telos Corporation

oin & Earn $10 Worth of LQDTY Token – A seamless, gas-free trading experience with security and compliance Why Choose LQDTY? – A Feature Comparison with Other Blockchains

LQDTY introduces a next-gen decentralized ecosystem with frictionless transactions, biometric security, and advanced compliance solutions.

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LQDTY, an innovative Layer 1 blockchain platform, announces the launch of its next-generation decentralized ecosystem, designed to revolutionize blockchain usability, security, and compliance. By introducing sponsor-paid transactions, biometric key shard verification, and advanced Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) compliance mechanisms, LQDTY is setting a new industry standard for blockchain accessibility and efficiency.LQDTY is now accessible for trading on Uniswap. You can exchange USDC or USDC.e for LQDTY using the links below.Buy with USDC:A Transformative Approach to Blockchain Usability:LQDTY eliminates gas fees for end users by shifting transaction costs to developers through a sponsored transaction model, making blockchain interaction frictionless and financially accessible. With a Rust-based smart contract framework, the platform empowers developers with advanced tools and economic incentives to build secure and scalable decentralized applications (dApps).Security and Compliance at the Core:In partnership with cybersecurity leader Telos Corporation, LQDTY integrates with its upcoming product release of the identity-as-a-service (IdaaS) solution, ONYXPlus. LQDTY transactions can involve a verifiable biometric signature before approving and processing a transaction that requires a high level of identity assurance.ONYXPlus is a reusable digital identity platform leveraging advanced biometrics that Telos intends to launch in 2025."As a leader in digital identity, management, and identity vetting solutions, Telos and its ONYXPlus platform will provide valuable insight into the vision for a sovereign and portable identity ecosystem for all," said John B. Wood, CEO and Chairman, Telos.This optional feature enhances security using biometrics, including facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and verification, without compromising user privacy. The platform also enforces Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) compliance using Zero-Knowledge Proofs, ensuring adherence to global financial regulations while maintaining decentralization.LQDTY Expands Utility with Equadyne Partnership:LQDTY is also excited to announce its partnership with Equadyne, bringing the $LQDTY token to their platform and expanding its utility within their ecosystem."We’re thrilled to partner with Liquidity.io and integrate their powerful product stack into the Equadyne ecosystem. By supporting the $LQDTY token, we’re not only expanding access to decentralized asset management tools, but also unlocking powerful new capabilities for token holders. With $LQDTY on Equadyne, holders can tap into our full suite of automated and AI-driven trading and portfolio tools—bringing significantly enhanced functionality to the token. This collaboration marks a major step forward in enabling private funds to launch and manage decentralized hedge funds with cutting-edge infrastructure.” — Jared Rule, Founder & CEO of EquadyneInteroperability and High-Performance Scalability:Designed for seamless multi-chain interactions, LQDTY supports asset transfers and liquidity sharing across major blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon. Its high-throughput architecture and optimized transaction latency ensure superior performance for both individual users and institutional applications.Empowering Developers and Enterprises:LQDTY provides a developer-friendly environment with a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) and APIs to facilitate efficient dApp deployment. The blockchain’s tiered gas fee structure allows developers to optimize cost efficiency while contributing to ecosystem growth. Enterprises can leverage LQDTY’s decentralized identity and credential management system to enhance security and streamline compliance.Future of Decentralized Finance and Digital Assets:LQDTY’s native token, LQDTY, serves as the foundation of its economy, driving transaction execution, governance participation, and staking incentives. With plans to introduce decentralized financial products such as traditional futures, perpetual futures, and options trading, LQDTY is set to transform blockchain-based financial services.Join the LQDTY Movement:As LQDTY continues its mission to redefine blockchain accessibility and security, developers, enterprises, and investors are invited to be part of this groundbreaking ecosystem. The platform’s roadmap includes an upcoming testnet launch, ecosystem partnerships, and a public mainnet rollout.For more information about LQDTY and how to get involved, visit LQDTY Presale or contact marketing@liquidity.ioAbout LQDTY:LQDTY is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to eliminate user transaction costs, enhance security through biometric verification, and integrate regulatory compliance via Zero-Knowledge Proofs. By fostering a developer-centric ecosystem and enabling seamless cross-chain liquidity, LQDTY is poised to drive the next wave of blockchain adoption.

