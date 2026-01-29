Cold Advisory Elevated to Cold Emergency in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced a cold emergency in the City of Boston for Thursday, January 29, through Saturday, January 31, due to the extreme cold weather forecasted for this time period. According to the National Weather Service, Boston is forecasted to experience wind chills reaching as low as -11 degrees through Saturday. The updated forecast elevates the City’s threshold from the cold weather advisory announced on Tuesday and activates BCYF locations as warming centers during normal operating hours through Saturday.

“As this period of winter weather continues to get colder through Saturday, we are urging residents and families to take all necessary precautions to stay warm and safe,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to our city teams who continue to work nonstop to keep everyone safe while removing the snow from our streets and public spaces.”

The current threshold for the City of Boston to declare a cold emergency is one day or more of -10°F or below observed wind chill. Additionally, the current City of Boston cold advisory threshold is one day or more of 0°F or below observed wind chill.

Due to the low temperatures, there is an increased risk for hypothermia and frostbite for certain individuals, such as those experiencing homelessness, the elderly, and young children. Cold weather may also exacerbate health issues in high-risk populations.

Mayor Wu is advising all residents to continue to take precautions, including reminding everyone to check in on older adults, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. If anyone sees someone experiencing homelessness out in the cold, please call 911. If residents are aware of anyone staying in a vehicle or a place not intended for living during these extreme cold temperatures, residents are encouraged to call 911 as well.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) will activate warming centers at community centers during their normal operating hours. A full list of locations and their hours can be found online.

Residents can also visit the Boston Public Library’s Central Library in Copley Square or branch locations during their normal operating hours.

Information and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented, or underdressed for the cold, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Boston Public Health Commission's emergency shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees), amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a warm respite from the cold.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

During extreme cold weather, street outreach teams operate with extended hours and provide mobile outreach vans on the streets in the evening and throughout the day.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) is making announcements on every shift reminding officers and all personnel to be on the lookout for people on the streets. BPD will conduct wellness checks or assist with transportation to available shelters and coordinate with emergency medical personnel for unsheltered individuals. The BPD Street Outreach Unit will be available as a resource to assist the districts, outreach providers and 911 dispatch as needed.

Cold weather safety tips:

Dress for the weather:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent.

Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

Restrict infants' outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating guidelines for property owners and tenants:

Following the Massachusetts State Sanitary Code, the heating season officially begins on September 15 and runs through June 15. Property owners must heat habitable spaces at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 64 degrees between 11:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

In case of emergency, property owners are encouraged to keep a list of licensed contractors (electrician, plumber, and general contractor) on file. Tenants experiencing problems with their heating system should check the thermostat, ensure the dial is turned on, and report insufficient or no heat problems to the property owner or manager immediately.

If your landlord or property manager is unresponsive, call 311 to file a complaint.

Heating safety:

Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, a kitchen stove, or any other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can quickly cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color, but it is poisonous and can be deadly.

Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, including people.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room, or go to bed.

Tips to keep water flowing and pipes unfrozen during extreme cold:

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission recommends homeowners locate their home's main water shut-off valve and learn how to use it. Should a frozen pipe burst, shutting the main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.

Homeowners should insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Use inexpensive hardware store materials to prevent pipes from freezing and to keep warm water flowing.

Keep cabinet doors open to circulate warm air around pipes. A trickle of tap water through pipes during extreme cold can also help prevent them from freezing up.

Locate your water meter, protect it from drafts, and make sure basement doors and windows are shut tight.

If pipes freeze, thaw them slowly with a hair dryer, if possible. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. If water is lost in all taps, call the BWSC 24-hour Emergency Assistance Line at 617-989-7000.

Emergency home repair resources:

Income-eligible homeowners and Boston residents over age 60 can receive assistance with winter emergencies and repairs, such as fixing storm damage, leaking roofs, furnaces, and leaking/frozen pipes. For assistance, residents should call the Mayor's hotline at 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663).

In addition, the Mayor's Seniors Save program helps income-eligible Bostonians over the age of 60 replace old, inefficient heating systems with a brand-new heating system, even before a failure occurs during the cold winter months. Older adults can also call 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663) to be connected with a City staffer to provide additional details.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) will have additional staff available to support residents throughout the extreme weather.

For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/cold. Information is available in multiple languages, including American Sign Language.