YesWV’s Export Promotion Program

The Export Promotion Program, found under the West Virginia Division of Economic Development’s International Division, is home to a variety of resources for small to mid-sized West Virginia businesses interested in exporting or expanding their international market potential.

We are here to facilitate the process of becoming part of the global market, starting with identifying international opportunities that best fit West Virginia companies’ exporting goals. Each year, the Export Promotion Program hosts pavilions at both domestic and international Trade Shows and arranges tailored Trade Missions. These events are organized and subsidized to give West Virginia companies affordable access to potential business partners and customers in international markets.

Small businesses may benefit from the West Virginia State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant funded through the SBA. This grant allocates up to $15,000 to eligible small businesses in West Virginia to cover expenses related to exporting their products (such as attending a domestic or international trade show, globalizing the website, setting up e-commerce, and etc.).

Key export logistics topics are also covered through our expert counseling and education, including: securing timely and complete payment, export compliance, international marketing, and more. All of this can be accessed through virtual and in-person seminars held throughout West Virginia. Our dedicated International Trade Managers are here to help connect West Virginia to a global network of public and private sector experts, addressing unique challenges as opportunities in international markets expand.