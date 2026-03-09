Hope Gas Announces $250 Million Pipeline Investment to Strengthen Energy Infrastructure in West Virginia

Hope Gas is moving forward with a $250 million private pipeline investment in Mason County, expanding natural gas infrastructure to support economic development and improve energy service for homes, businesses and manufacturers across the region. The project will enhance energy reliability and expand capacity for future industrial growth while strengthening service for residents and small businesses.

The pipeline project, funded entirely with private investment, is expected to generate more than 600 construction jobs as work moves forward. The new infrastructure will help support future residential and commercial development in Mason County while strengthening West Virginia’s position as an energy leader.

“Companies like Hope Gas are choosing West Virginia because they see a state that is competitive, energy-dominant, and serious about growth,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “With today’s announcement, we have now secured more than $12 billion in private investment since October. That represents more than 9,000 projected private-sector jobs and we are just getting started.”

The announcement highlights continued investment in West Virginia’s energy infrastructure and the role it plays in supporting economic growth and long-term development across the state.