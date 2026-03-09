West Virginia Secures Largest Share of Toyota’s $912 Million U.S. Hybrid Manufacturing Investment

Toyota Motor North America has announced a major expansion of hybrid vehicle manufacturing in the United States—and West Virginia will receive the largest share of the investment. The company will invest $453 million in its Buffalo, West Virginia manufacturing facility, strengthening the state’s role in advanced automotive production and creating 80 new jobs for West Virginians.

The investment will expand production of hybrid-compatible four-cylinder engines and key hybrid powertrain components at Toyota’s Putnam County plant. The facility already produces more than one million engines, transmissions and hybrid transaxles each year, and the new investment will help position West Virginia at the center of Toyota’s growing hybrid vehicle manufacturing strategy.

“Toyota’s continued investment in West Virginia demonstrates that our workforce, business climate and communities deliver real results for companies,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “This investment and the creation of new jobs reflects strong confidence in our people and in the strength of our economy. We are proud to see Toyota continue growing in the Mountain State as it builds world-class technology and helps drive the future of American manufacturing.”

Toyota’s announcement is part of a broader effort to expand hybrid vehicle production in response to growing consumer demand and continued investment in U.S. manufacturing.