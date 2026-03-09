$4 Billion Data Center Campus Planned for Berkeley County, Positioning West Virginia for the AI and Cloud Economy

A major private-sector technology investment is coming to West Virginia. Real estate development firm Penzance Management has announced plans to develop a $4 billion data center campus in Berkeley County, marking one of the largest digital infrastructure investments ever announced in the state.

The planned Bedington Campus will be located on 548 acres in the Falling Waters District of the Eastern Panhandle. At full build-out, the project is expected to span approximately 1.9 million square feet and deliver up to 600 megawatts of critical IT capacity, supporting growing demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced digital infrastructure.

“This $4 billion investment is a historic win that proves West Virginia can compete at the highest level for the global tech economy,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “By earning the state’s first High Impact Intelligence Center designation, this project positions the Mountain State as a growing hub for artificial intelligence and cloud computing while generating new economic opportunities for our communities.”

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and at least 125 full-time positions once operational, with additional economic benefits for Berkeley County and the region as development progresses.