Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.29.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Meghan Hertel, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Hertel has been the Deputy Secretary of Biodiversity and Habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2024. She was the North American Director of the Land Life Company from 2022 to 2024. Hertel held several positions at Audubon California from 2010 to 2022, including Director of Land and Water Conservation, Interim State Co-Director, Director of Working Lands, Associate Director of Public Policy, and San Joaquin River Project Manager. She was a Conservation Program Administrator at the Resources Legacy Fund from 2007 to 2010. Hertel earned a Master of Arts degree in Environmental Science and Policy from Clark University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Florida. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $218,268. Hertel is a Democrat.

Sarah M. Brattin, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Secretary and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Brattin has been a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025. Brattin was a Deputy Attorney General in the Correctional Law Section at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2017 to 2024. She was a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2014 to 2017. She was a Graduate Legal Assistant at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2014. Brattin earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $242,016. Brattin is registered without party preference.

Julia Montgomery, of Sacramento, has been reappointed General Counsel at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where she has served since 2016. Montgomery held multiple roles at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing from 2013 to 2016, including Assistant Chief Counsel and Staff Counsel. She was Managing Attorney at the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation from 2002 to 2013. Montgomery was an Adjunct Professor at University of California, Davis School of Law from 2006 to 2007. She held multiple roles at the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc., from 1996 to 2002, including Directing Attorney and Staff Attorney. Montgomery earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $223,188. Montgomery is a Democrat.

Mandy Redfern, of Glendale, has been appointed to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Redfern has been an Elementary Teacher at La Canada Unified School District since 2001. She was a University Instructor at University of La Verne from 2006 to 2008. Redfern was an Elementary Teacher at Carrollton/Farmers Branch Independent School District in 2001. She is a member of the National Education Association, California Teachers’ Association and Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Redfern earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education, Teaching, Learning and Culture from Claremont Graduate University, a Master of Arts degree in Education, Elementary Reading and Literacy from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre from Grinnell College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Redfern is a Democrat.

Nicole “Nikki” Perez, of Burbank, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Perez has served on the Burbank City Council since 2022, where she was Mayor from 2024 to 2025. She was an Associate Clinical Social Worker at Family Service Agency of Burbank in 2025. Perez was a Program Manager at the New Economics for Women from 2020 to 2024. She was a Field Representative and Communications Director in the Office of California State Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel from 2019 to 2020. Perez was a Communications Representative for the Courage Campaign from 2018 to 2019. She was an Education and Workforce Development Coordinator for the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce from 2017 to 2018. Perez was a Career Advisor for the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2017 to 2018. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Music Performance from the University of California, Riverside. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Perez is a Democrat.

Arrickia McDaniel, of Wilton, has been appointed to the California Health Workforce Education and Training Council. McDaniel has been Chancellor at STRIVE University of Community Health since 2025, where she has held multiple roles since 2008, including Dean of Academic Affairs and Clinical Director, and has been an Academic Faculty Counselor at Sacramento City College since 2008. She was Director of Field Education at University of the Pacific from 2021 to 2024. McDaniel was a Medical Social Worker at Compassionate Home from 2018 to 2020. She was Adjunct Faculty and Field Instructor at California State University, Sacramento from 2012 to 2018. McDaniel was a Social Worker at the California Health Care Facility from 2013 to 2015. She was an Adjunct Community Faculty at Epic Bible College from 2008 to 2009. McDaniel was a Mental Health Therapist at One Community Health in 2008. She was a Teaching Assistant at the California Youth Authority from 1997 to 2006. McDaniel earned a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership Administration from University of the Pacific, and a Master of Social Work degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $25 per diem. McDaniel is a Democrat.

Sherry Johnson Alvarez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Alvarez has been an Eligibility Social Worker at the Los Angeles Department of Social Services since 2005. She is a Member of the Self-Determination Committee at the South Central Los Angeles Regional Center and Office of Administrative Hearings Committee at the Department of Developmental Services. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alvarez is a Democrat.

Michael Sharp, of San Rafael, has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Wellbeing. He has been Interim Director of Coaching at Corte Madera FC since 2021, Consultant at Sharp Consulting since 2015, and Teacher and Student Advisor at Marin County Day School since 2011. He was a Consultant at Tiburon Soccer Club from 2008 to 2011. Sharp was Assistant Athletic Director and Physical Education Teacher at Brandeis Hillel Day School from 2008 to 2011. He was Regional Development Director at the Scottish Football Association from 2005 to 2008. Sharp was a Project Manager and Consultant at Accenture, LLP from 1998 to 2005. He earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management and Administration from the University of Edinburgh and a Bachelor with Honors degree in Marketing and Business Studies from the University of Stirling. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sharp is a Democrat.

Brian Travis, of Fairfield, has been appointed to The Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee (North). Travis has been the Chief of Police – Director of Public Safety for the Solano Community College District Department of Public Safety since 2022. He was a Court Security Officer with the United States Marshals Office Service from 2021 to 2022. He held multiple positions at the Solano County Sheriff’s Office from 2006 to 2019, including Contract City Chief – Sheriff Lieutenant, Division Commander, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Office of Emergency Services Sergeant, Detective and Deputy Sheriff. Travis was a Major at the United States Army Reserve from 1993 to 2019. He was a Regional Mutual Aid Field Force Commander at Solano County from 2015 to 2016. Travis held multiple roles in the South San Francisco Police Department from 1999 to 2006, including SWAT Operator and Police Officer. He is the Chair of the Solano Community College Safety Committee, Vice-President of the Fairfield-Suisun Education Foundation, and Board Member of the Solano County Chapter of the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs. Travis is a member of the Solano County Family Justice Center Steering Committee, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2333 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy Associates. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California Coast University and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Administration from Union Institute and University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Travis is a Democrat.

Michael Sweet, of San Francisco, has been reappointed as Chair of the California Citizens Compensation Commission, where he has served since 2023. Sweet has been a Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP since 2012, where he serves as Chair of the Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy department, San Francisco Office Managing Partner and a Member of the Executive Committee. He is a Commissioner on the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and a Member of the Democratic State Central Committee, Democratic State Party Platform Committee, California Jewish Political Action Committee, and the Raoul Wallenberg San Francisco Jewish Democratic Club. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Brandeis University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sweet is a Democrat.