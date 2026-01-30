Community Invited to Share Light Together at New Lantern Decorating Activity at the 2026 SD Lunar New Year Festival Sponsored by San Diego Community Power

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Saigon San Diego announces a new Lantern Decorating Activity at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival , made possible through the generous support of San Diego Community Power. This family-friendly experience invites children and adults to decorate traditional lanterns together while celebrating cultural heritage, creativity, and the symbolism of light.For more than a thousand years, lanterns have represented hope, unity, and guidance through darkness. Families once personalized lanterns with colors and designs while sharing wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity in the year ahead.“At a time when so much creativity happens on screens, decorating lanterns by hand reminds us that culture is something we build together,” said Tram Lam of Little Saigon San Diego. “This activity is about preserving tradition while creating meaningful moments for families across generations.”More importantly, the activity carries a deeper message: it is not the lantern that holds meaning, but the light inside it. Participants are invited to reflect on what kind of light they wish to carry forward—kindness, resilience, creativity, or connection.San Diego Community Power’s support reflects a shared commitment to community and sustainability, helping make this experience accessible to families across the region."Lunar New Year reminds us of the light we can create together," Xiomalys Crespo, Senior Community Engagement Manager with San Diego Community Power. "San Diego Community Power is proud to support traditions that celebrate culture while advancing sustainable, affordable energy for our community."The Lantern Decorating Activity will be available throughout the festival and is open to families of all backgrounds.The 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival takes place February 13–15, 2026, celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse with performances, food, and cultural activities.We do not celebrate lanterns. We celebrate the light they carry.For more information, visit www.SDlunarnewyearfestival.com or call 619-362-6066.

