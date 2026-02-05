Community Soccer Takes the Field at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival
As San Diego prepares for Olympic soccer, a grassroots community tournament brings culture, unity, and the love of the game to Lunar New Year—starting now.
As part of the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival, Hung Vuong Sport Club and Little Saigon San Diego invite the community to come together for a celebration of culture, unity, and sportsmanship at the 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament, taking place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park.
More than a competition, the Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament is a celebration of friendship and cultural connection. Teams representing Asian communities—including Vietnam, Korea, China, and Lao—will compete in a spirit of respect and teamwork that reflects the meaning of Lunar New Year: renewal, perseverance, and unity.
As San Diego continues to gain recognition as a growing soccer city, this community-based tournament highlights where the love of the game truly begins—on local fields, among families, neighbors, and youth inspired by shared experiences. It is a reminder that global moments in sport are built upon everyday community participation.
Families and spectators are invited to enjoy an energetic and festive atmosphere filled with cheering crowds, teamwork on the field, and the vibrant surroundings of the San Diego Lunar New Year Festival. In addition to exciting soccer matches, attendees can enjoy cultural activities, live performances, and a variety of food vendors, creating a full day of celebration for all ages.
The tournament is free and open to the public to watch, and all participating teams must pre-register in advance.
Event Details:
2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival
Dates: February 13–15, 2026
Location: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park
4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA
Admission: Free and open to the public
Soccer Tournament
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park
4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA
Admission: Free and open to the public
