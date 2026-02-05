Community Soccer Takes the Field at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

As San Diego prepares for Olympic soccer, a grassroots community tournament brings culture, unity, and the love of the game to Lunar New Year—starting now.

This tournament is about more than soccer—it brings communities together to celebrate shared traditions and build lasting connections.” — Master Hai Nguyen of Hung Vuong Sport Club

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA — With the recent announcement that Snapdragon Stadium will host soccer matches during the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games, excitement around soccer in San Diego is building. But community soccer doesn’t have to wait until 2028 to be celebrated.As part of the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival , Hung Vuong Sport Club and Little Saigon San Diego invite the community to come together for a celebration of culture, unity, and sportsmanship at the 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament, taking place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park.More than a competition, the Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament is a celebration of friendship and cultural connection. Teams representing Asian communities—including Vietnam, Korea, China, and Lao—will compete in a spirit of respect and teamwork that reflects the meaning of Lunar New Year: renewal, perseverance, and unity.As San Diego continues to gain recognition as a growing soccer city, this community-based tournament highlights where the love of the game truly begins—on local fields, among families, neighbors, and youth inspired by shared experiences. It is a reminder that global moments in sport are built upon everyday community participation.Families and spectators are invited to enjoy an energetic and festive atmosphere filled with cheering crowds, teamwork on the field, and the vibrant surroundings of the San Diego Lunar New Year Festival . In addition to exciting soccer matches, attendees can enjoy cultural activities, live performances, and a variety of food vendors, creating a full day of celebration for all ages.The tournament is free and open to the public to watch, and all participating teams must pre-register in advance.Event Details:2026 San Diego Lunar New Year FestivalDates: February 13–15, 2026Location: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CAAdmission: Free and open to the publicSoccer TournamentDate: Sunday, February 15, 2026Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CAAdmission: Free and open to the public

