Community Invited to Celebrate the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

A free three-day cultural celebration featuring lion dances, lantern making, bánh tét, and a community soccer tournament, February 13–15 in San Diego.

More than a celebration, the festival lets people see, hear, and experience culture while honoring the diversity that makes San Diego strong.” — Tram Lam

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring Culture, Connection, and Prosperity in the Year of the Fire HorseLittle Saigon San Diego invites the community to join the celebration at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival , a three-day cultural event honoring the Year of the Fire Horse, taking place February 13–15, 2026, at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park (4455 Wightman Street, San Diego).Rooted in centuries-old traditions, Lunar New Year marks a time of renewal, hope, and togetherness. The annual San Diego Lunar New Year Festival brings families, neighbors, and visitors together through vibrant performances, hands-on cultural activities, and interactive experiences designed for all ages.This free and open festival is designed for families, children, seniors, and visitors of all backgrounds. This year’s festival features a wide range of signature activities made possible through community partnerships and sponsorships:• Lantern Decoration Activity, sponsored by San Diego Community Power, invites children and families to design their own lanterns while reflecting on light, hope, and the future they wish to illuminate together.• Pick Your Luck from the Tree of Luck, sponsored by Sycuan Casino Resort, allows participants to select a red envelope containing a message of prosperity and good fortune for the new year, symbolizing shared blessings and community connection.• Make Your Own Bánh Tét Station, sponsored by Viễn Đông Supermarket and World Food Supermarket, offers families a hands-on opportunity to learn about and prepare the traditional Vietnamese New Year rice cake that represents gratitude, ancestry, and togetherness.• Tesla Cybertruck Test Drive Experience, provided by Tesla, gives visitors the opportunity to explore innovative technology while celebrating the forward-looking energy of the new year.In addition to these interactive stations, the festival will feature back-to-back lion dance performances by four of San Diego’s leading lion dance teams on Friday, February 13, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, filling the park with powerful drumbeats, colorful costumes, and the traditional symbolism of good fortune and protection.The festival will also host the 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament, organized by Hung Vuong Sports Club, on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, bringing together teams representing Asian communities, including Vietnam, Korea, China, and Laos, in a celebration of teamwork, wellness, and cultural pride.Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy cultural performances, martial arts demonstrations, traditional ceremonies, food vendors, and community booths that reflect the diversity and spirit of San Diego’s Asian communities.The 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival is free and open to the public and welcomes people of all backgrounds to experience the richness of Asian culture and the spirit of renewal that marks the beginning of a new year.

