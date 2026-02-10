Families Invited to Make Traditional Bánh Tét Together at San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

Families are invited to make traditional bánh tét together at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival, celebrating culture, memory, and connection.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Hands-On Cultural Experience Where Parents and Children Pass Down Tradition TogetherLittle Saigon San Diego invites families and community members to take part in a special Bánh Tét Making Activity at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival , celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse. This interactive cultural experience will take place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park (4455 Wightman Street, San Diego), as part of the multi-day festival weekend.The Bánh Tét Making Activity is proudly sponsored by Viễn Đông Supermarket and World Foods Supermarket, whose support makes it possible for families to participate in this cherished Lunar New Year tradition.Bánh tét is a traditional Vietnamese rice cake made from glutinous rice and mung beans, wrapped in banana leaves and slow-cooked for many hours. For generations, families have gathered in the days leading up to Lunar New Year to prepare bánh tét together—sharing stories, skills, and memories while honoring ancestors and celebrating family unity.During this hands-on activity, participants will wrap their own bánh tét alongside family members and loved ones. Parents and children will work side by side—handling ingredients, folding banana leaves, and tying each cake—learning not only the technique, but also the cultural meaning behind the tradition.More than a cooking activity, this experience creates space for families to pass down culture together. While the festival provides the setting, tradition lives within families—through conversation, shared effort, and time spent together. These moments allow values and customs to be naturally passed from one generation to the next.“We experience culture through foods and making banh tet together will connect everyone to the foods that has always been a part of the lunar new year.” Said Victoria Ricasata, owner of World Foods Supermarket “Just seeing the banh tet gets everyone excited because they know it's almost time to welcome a new year.”The Bánh Tét Making Activity is one of several interactive cultural experiences featured at the 2026 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival, which also includes lantern decorating, the Tree of Luck activity, lion dance performances, and the 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Soccer Tournament.The San Diego Lunar New Year Festival is free and open to the public and welcomes families, seniors, and visitors of all backgrounds to experience the richness of Asian culture and the spirit of renewal that marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year.Event DetailsDates: February 13–15, 2026Location: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park4455 Wightman Street, San Diego, CAAdmission: Free and open to the public

