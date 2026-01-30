ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 30-Feb. 2)

: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and traveling south to eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Traffic exiting at Cave Creek Road can use eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to travel beyond the closure.

The westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound SR 51 closed

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51

: The work will require both the east- and westbound I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 101 to be closed.

: Consider 91st or 99th avenues as alternate routes.

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cardinals Way, Camelback Road and Indian School Road closed. Detours

from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday

in the West Valley

between Interstate 10 and Thomas Road

closed in both directions

Westbound Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

closed

at Arizona Avenue

in Chandler

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Feb. 2) for widening project.

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads closed. Detour

: Westbound Loop 202 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Arizona Avenue.

Lindsay Road also closed in both directions at Loop 202

.

Note