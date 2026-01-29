WATCH: What Is The New UDC IRIS Center?

The new IRIS Center at the Utah Department of Corrections enhances the department’s efforts to monitor facilities, track reentry, and find opportunities for intervention.

IRIS stands for Intelligence, Reentry, Intervention, and Safety.

This center is designed to better leverage technology, information and intelligence to keep staff and inmates safe inside of our facilities.

You can watch a video on the center here.

The IRIS Center utilizes technology, information, and intelligence to track and monitor every person in our system — including incarcerated people, parolees, and probationers.

That way, UDC can ensure that everyone under our supervision is on track for successful reentry … or prevent some in our system from coming to prison all together.