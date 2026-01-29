Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incident
CASE#: 26B2000484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/29/26
STREET: I 91 S
TOWN: Hartford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 69.9 S
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Mitchell
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quechee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a disabled vehicle on interstate 91 in the town of Hartford. The operator, identified as John Mitchell, 70, of Quechee, had suffered a medical event while traveling south on I 91 before his vehicle stopped on the shoulder. Mitchell was transported by EMS to DHMC, where he was pronounced deceased.
VSP was assisted by Hartford Fire, EMS and Hartford PD with this incident.
