Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT


CASE#: 26B2000484                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Trenosky

STATION: Royalton                   

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 01/29/26

STREET: I 91 S

TOWN: Hartford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 69.9 S

WEATHER:    Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Mitchell

AGE: 70      

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quechee, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a disabled vehicle on interstate 91 in the town of Hartford. The operator, identified as John Mitchell, 70, of Quechee, had suffered a medical event while traveling south on I 91 before his vehicle stopped on the shoulder. Mitchell was transported by EMS to DHMC, where he was pronounced deceased.


VSP was assisted by Hartford Fire, EMS and Hartford PD with this incident.



Royalton Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incident

