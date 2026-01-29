National Core Indicators In-Person Survey for 2025-2026

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is excited to announce the start of the National Core Indicators (NCI) In-Person Survey (IPS) for 2025-2026. This year we are asking over 2,000 adults across New York State who are age 18 and older and who use our services to take this voluntary survey.

Taking the NCI-IPS is a choice. It will not change the help or support a person gets from OPWDD. By finding out about your lives and what you think of our services we can learn how to better help you.

Starting in the end of January 2026, letters will be mailed to eligible people letting them know they may be asked to take part in the survey. This will include people with all types of developmental disabilities who live in different residential settings and throughout different parts of the state.

Vital Research is helping OPWDD with this project. Their interview team will begin contacting people in January 2026 to set up an interview. Anyone who chooses to take the survey can choose to have the interview either in person or on Zoom. The Zoom interviews will follow privacy rules (HIPAA-compliant).

For More Information, please:

Thank you in advance for your participation to help make the OPWDD service system the best that it can be.