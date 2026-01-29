Bridging Winter: $78 Million in Projects Between Fall and Spring

CANADA, January 29 - Released on January 29, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner highlighted more than $78 million of bridge projects between late fall, through winter and into early spring to keep Saskatchewan's transportation system moving to support the province's export-based economy.

"Although the major road construction season runs from about spring to fall, bridge work continues as we move into and through winter," Gartner said. "Motorists are reminded to be alert, obey all signage and check the Highway Hotline before heading out."

Ministry of Highways bridge work continues through winter. Other highway construction typically does not occur during winter like major grading and earth work for new lanes and roads, as it is challenging and difficult on equipment as the ground freezes, while quality paving requires the temperature to be consistently warm.

A snapshot of bridge work between fall and expected through the winter:

Carlyle area northeast of Estevan - A $650,000 project to replace all concrete girders and abutment repairs on the Highway 13 bridge over Moose Mountain Creek about 37 km west of Carlyle is expected to begin by February 2026 and be completed by spring of 2026.

Prairie River area east of Tisdale - An estimated $2.7 million project to replace a failed culvert with a new bridge on Highway 3 near Prairie River began in mid-November and opened to two-way traffic in January 2026. Paving and associated work will start in the spring of 2026.

Erwood area east of Hudson Bay - About $400,000 in repairs to the bridge on Highway 3 over Red Deer River about 14 kms east of Hudson Bay are expected to begin by February 2026 after a crew finishes preparing the area for the work.

Dillon area north of Meadow Lake - Construction to complete an estimated $150,000 in repairs to pier caps on the Highway 925 over Dillon River Bridge started in December 2025 and are expected to be complete by the end of January 2026 or early February 2026.

Leroy area southeast of Humboldt - An estimated $2 million was invested to replace two bridges on the Leroy access road, which connects to Highway 5. Work was started and completed in December of 2025.

East Trout Lake area north of Prince Albert - An estimated $1.2 million project to replace the Highway 912 over Stuart Creek Bridge (which was lost to forest fires in the summer of 2025) began in mid-September 2025 and was completed in late November 2025.

Morin Lake area west of La Ronge - An estimated $1.2 million project to replace the Highway 935 over Morin Creek Bridge (which was lost to forest fires in the summer of 2025) began in mid-September 2025 and was completed in late November 2025.

Green Lake east of Meadow Lake - An estimated $9.2 million project to replace the Highway 55 Green River Bridge began in the summer of 2025 and opened to traffic in late November 2025. Paving and related work will start in the spring of 2026.

La Ronge / Air Ronge area - An estimated $15.8 million project toward replacing the Highway 2 bridge over Montreal River (between the Village of Air Ronge and the Town of La Ronge) began in May 2025 and officially opened to two-way traffic on Nov. 19, 2025.

Clarence Lake area north of Prince Albert - An estimated $600,000 project to replace a Highway 927 bridge (which was lost to forest fires in the summer of 2025) began in mid-October 2025 and was completed in mid-November 2025.

Beauval area north of Meadow Lake - An estimated $11.1 million project to replace the two Beaver River bridges on Highway 165 and associated roadwork began in the early summer of 2025 and opened to traffic at the end of October 2025.

Moose Jaw - An estimated $33.7 million overpass project that began in 2025 to raise the height of Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 at Moose Jaw saw the new northbound bridge completed and open to traffic in October. Contractors will return in April 2026 to begin work on a new southbound bridge. Traffic restrictions will resume then. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

To check on how bridge and other work may be affecting your travel throughout the year, motorists are reminded to check the Highway Hotline before heading out. Saskatchewan's provincial road information system has details about the latest available road conditions, closures and incidents to help motorists plan their routes.

With the most recent budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008 to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: