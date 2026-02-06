Construction Begins on Social Housing Renovations in Prince Albert

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026

Work is now underway on the Government of Saskatchewan's previously announced $1.5 million renovation project at Bryant Place, an 87 unit social housing complex in Prince Albert. The renovation includes upgrades to essential infrastructure and improvements to the functionality and safety of the building.

"Investing in social housing is essential to strengthening communities and ensuring more families have access to safe, secure, and reliable housing," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "The upgrades will help support long-term stability and provide a foundation that families can rely on for years to come."

The project will be carried out in multiple phases. Phase one has commenced and involves replacing the staircases and balconies in two 12 unit garden apartment buildings. Phases two and three will focus on upgrading water and sewer infrastructure, as well as improving sidewalks, landscaping, grading and site security. The full renovation is expected to take two to three years to complete.

The $1.5 million investment is part of $9.2 million in additional funding allocated in the 2025-26 Budget for multi-year repairs and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation owned units in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

Investment and renovations in the three major cities are as follows:

$1.5 million to replace and repair major building components for 87 units at Bryant Place in Prince Albert.

$4.3 million to commence major repairs to 154 units at Prairie Place in Regina and bring vacant units into service.

$3.4 million to begin the first phase of major repairs and renovations for 44 units at Westview Place in Saskatoon to better serve large families.

Overall, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is investing a total of $88.4 million this year to ensure rent-ready units are available across the province. This will support the repair of up to 1,600 provincially owned housing units with capital investments.

