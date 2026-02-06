Submit Release
Two School Division Losses in the First Quarter

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026

The Board of Education of the Lloydminster Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 89 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $16,161 and the Board of Education of the Prairie South School Division No. 210 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $2,016 for the first quarter (September 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025) of the 2025-26 school division fiscal year. The school divisions may be contacted for inquiries.

-30-

For more information, contact:

