Two School Division Losses in the First Quarter

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026 The Board of Education of the Lloydminster Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 89 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $16,161 and the Board of Education of the Prairie South School Division No. 210 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $2,016 for the first quarter (September 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025) of the 2025-26 school division fiscal year. The school divisions may be contacted for inquiries. -30- For more information, contact: For more information, contact:

