Bars and Restaurants Can Request to Open Early During Olympics

CANADA, February 6 - Released on February 6, 2026

Commercial permittees in the province such as bars and restaurants can request to extend their hours of alcohol service in order to allow customers to cheer on Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) will consider requests from permittees to open their establishment for the sale of alcohol as early as 5 a.m. Regular hours for liquor service are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Requests will be considered by SLGA on a case-by-case basis, taking into account compliance history of the permittee.

"Saskatchewan loves the Olympics and businesses have an additional option for customers that want to come together and cheer on Team Canada," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Warren Kaeding said. "With the time difference between Italy and Saskatchewan, some events will start early in the morning. SLGA will consider requests from businesses to open early to accommodate fans."

Permittees can request an extension of their hours by contacting SLGA's liquor licensing branch. All regular rules related to the permit remain in effect, including the requirement for food service at the establishment.

-30-

For more information, contact: