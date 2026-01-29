Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration To Prevent New World Screwworm Fly Infestation
TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statewide disaster declaration to better equip the Texas New World Screwworm (NWS) Response Team to prevent the potential spread of the NWS fly into Texas and to better protect livestock and wildlife.
"Although the New World screwworm fly is not yet present in Texas or the U.S., its northward spread from Mexico toward the U.S. southern border poses a serious threat to Texas' livestock industry and wildlife," said Governor Abbott. "State law authorizes me to act to prevent a threat of infestation that could cause severe damage to Texas property, and I will not wait for such harm to reach our livestock and wildlife. With this statewide disaster declaration, the Texas NWS Response Team can fully utilize all state government prevention and response resources to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite. Texas is prepared to fully eradicate this pest if need be."
Governor Abbott has taken preemptive action against the threat posed by NWS including:
- Directing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) to establish a joint Texas New World Screwworm Response Team
- Partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins to create a new $750 million Domestic Sterile NWS Production Facility in Edinburg, Texas
