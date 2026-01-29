TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Events at the Kennedy Center

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, several special events will be hosted at the Kennedy Center in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Rock Creek Parkway

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

Jamal Kashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

25th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

Thompson Boat Center Parking Lot

Parkway Drive, NW

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue to Potomac River Freeway, SW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

25th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, except for local traffic (residents, deliveries, or attendees to the events at the Trump Kennedy Center):

Jamal Kashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

27th Street from K Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the following streets may be closed to vehicle traffic. The decision to close these streets will be based upon traffic volume and/or public safety. If the decision to close these streets are made, local traffic (residents, deliveries, or attendees to the events at Trump Kennedy Center will still be allowed entry:

Virginia Avenue from 22nd Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

24th Street from K Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Washington Circle to Virginia Avenue, NW

I Street from 23rd Street to 26th Street, NW

H Street from 23rd Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

G Street from 23rd Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Exit to I Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

