MPD Arrests Suspect in 8th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, at approximately 12:52 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. Inside an establishment, the suspect and victim interacted, which escalated to an argument. Security for the establishment intervened. Later in the evening, the victim was leaving the establishment when the suspect approached her and struck her with a pistol. The suspect moved a short distance away and then discharged their pistol, causing property damage. The suspect fled the scene.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35-year-old Ashleigh Hale, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25194073

