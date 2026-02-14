MPD Makes Arrest in a 2025 Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 12:26 a.m., the suspect discharged a firearm toward a moving vehicle in the unit block of New York Avenue NW. A nearby security camera captured the offense. There were no reports of injuries.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Abdul Fields, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

CCN:25042081

