MSTRO Introduces mSpace™, an Application Builder That Translates Organizational Intelligence into Working Software
mSpace expands the MSTRO ecosystem, enabling teams to create data-driven applications grounded in real business context.
mSpace allows intelligence to be expressed directly in software, so applications reflect real expertise while remaining transparent, adaptable, and fully owned by the organization.”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSTRO, a Humans-First Intelligence company, today announced the launch of mSpace, a new application and automation builder designed to help organizations create production-ready software using their own data, operational knowledge, and decision context.
mSpace is the end-user application layer of the MSTRO ecosystem, enabling teams to build applications through natural-language interaction while ensuring outputs are grounded in organizational intelligence rather than generic AI behavior.
Unlike traditional no-code tools or standalone AI assistants, mSpace connects directly to live systems and shared business context, allowing applications to reflect how an organization actually operates.
Applications built with mSpace can incorporate AI-driven behavior that adapts to the needs, roles, and contexts of different user audiences, enabling organizations to create tools and automations that are both organizationally governed and individually relevant.
“The most valuable intelligence in any organization already exists in how its people think and work,” said Yancey Sanford, Founder and CIRO of MSTRO. “mSpace allows that intelligence to be expressed directly in software, so applications reflect real expertise while remaining transparent, adaptable, and fully owned by the organization.”
Turning Organizational Context into Functional Applications
mSpace is designed for business users, domain experts, and technical teams who need software aligned with real operational workflows. Through conversational input and MSTRO’s intelligence foundation, mSpace converts intent into functional applications that evolve with the organization.
Key capabilities include:
- Natural-Language Application Creation
Users describe what they want to build, and mSpace generates working applications aligned to organizational data and rules.
- Hive Spaces for Collaboration
Secure, role-based environments where teams manage data connections, application lifecycles, and access controls.
- Live Data Integration
Applications connect directly to existing databases, APIs, and internal systems without duplicating or relocating data.
- Production-Ready Output
Applications follow modern development standards and are designed for real-world deployment, not prototypes.
Part of the MSTRO Intelligence Ecosystem
mSpace is part of the broader MSTRO ecosystem, designed to preserve context, ownership, and explainability across AI-enabled workflows while keeping humans at the center of creation and decision-making.
The MSTRO ecosystem includes:
- mstrohub™ - Licensing, provisioning, and ecosystem management
- mHive™ - The intelligence orchestration layer connecting organizational data, systems, and workflows
- mSpace™ - The application creation environment for building software grounded in organizational intelligence
- mBrain™ - A personal intelligence system that allows individuals to capture how they think, work, and create, and bring that context into collaborative environments when appropriate
Together, these components enable organizations to move from fragmented tools and disconnected data to intelligence-driven software built around how people actually work, both individually and collectively.
About mSpace and the MSTRO Ecosystem
mSpace is the application builder within the MSTRO ecosystem, dedicated to making AI-enabled application development accessible, data-driven, and aligned with organizational reality. By connecting human intent with enterprise intelligence, mSpace bridges the gap between raw data and functional applications.
The MSTRO ecosystem represents a reimagining of how humans and AI collaborate to create value, with intelligence designed to support people rather than replace them.
About MSTRO
MSTRO, Inc. is a Humans-First Intelligence company building systems that amplify human capability while preserving privacy, ownership, and control. Through its intelligence ecosystem, MSTRO enables businesses and people to own, shape, and scale their intelligence privately and intuitively. MSTRO is redefining how humans work with AI, making intelligence personal, private, and purposeful. Because like you, we are human too. You + AI > AI.
