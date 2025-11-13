MSTRO Announces mBrain™, a Personal Intelligence Platform Designed to Advance Human-Centered AI

mBrain - Personal Intelligence System MSTRO Intelligence Ecosystem mBrain - Personal Intelligence System

mBrain transforms your knowledge into a secure personal intelligence engine, helping you think, create, and stay in control in an AI-driven world.

mBrain turns your methods, decisions, and craft into portable, protected skills that power a digital brain you own.” — Chris Busch

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTRO, a developer of human-centered intelligence technologies, today announced the launch of mBrain ™, a personal intelligence system designed to help individuals organize, protect, and operationalize their professional knowledge. The system introduces a new category of private, human-aligned intelligence that MSTRO describes as functioning like a personal “digital brain.”mBrain™ enables individuals to create a secure, persistent model of their expertise, reasoning patterns, and domain knowledge. The platform is engineered to operate as a personal, context-aware intelligence layer, helping users maintain continuity across projects, surface insights from accumulated knowledge, and interact with information through a conversational workflow. Unlike centralized AI tools that learn from pooled user data, mBrain™ is designed to operate as an individually controlled system that retains custody of personal logic and intellectual identity."Once your ideas leave your head, they shouldn’t stop being yours," said Chris Busch , Founder & CEO of MSTRO. "mBrain turns your methods, decisions, and craft into portable, protected skills that power a digital brain you own, now and forever. It learns from you, works for you, and when you choose, earns for you. mBrain is a declaration of independence: from tech that takes, to tools that give your unique value a voice. This is your legacy to shape."Built on the same learning architecture that powers MSTRO’s enterprise platform, mHive™, the personal intelligence system applies augmented-intelligence principles at the individual level. mBrain™ delivers structured memory, adaptive learning, and contextual reasoning while preserving human judgment and domain expertise."I think the more we know and relate to evolution, physics, and our understanding of how things work around us, the more it sparks these innovations.” said Yancey Sanford , Co-Founder and Chief Architect of MSTRO. "Like a physics-based similarity. We know the math; it’s all in how we use it. mBrain is you, and how you interact, evolve and outpace AI."MSTRO notes that mBrain™ will be a cornerstone of the company’s broader initiatives focused on personal knowledge protection, sovereignty of intellectual identity, and human-centered intelligence technology. Broader availability and additional technical details will be announced as the platform enters the next phase of release.About MSTROMSTRO, Inc. is a Humans-First Intelligence company creating a world where technology amplifies human potential rather than replacing it.Through the mVerse™ suite of products, including mHive™ for organizations and mBrain™ for individuals, MSTRO enables people to own, shape, and scale their intelligence privately and intuitively. MSTRO is redefining how humans work with AI, making intelligence personal, private, and purposeful. Because like you, we are human too.Learn more at mstrohub.com.

