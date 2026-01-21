MSTRO & DataCorps Launch Voyager Program with 'Mission Control Network' Initiative

Voyage Program Mission Control Network DataCorps Technology Solutions MSTRO Announces mVerse

Breaking the AI Hardware Barrier: Enterprise-Grade Intelligence for Every Business—Starting with the MSPs Who Serve Them

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTRO, Inc., a developer of AI-augmented intelligence platforms, and DataCorps Technology Solutions, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, today announced the launch of the Voyager program and the Mission Control Network initiative, putting MSPs first by ensuring those who guide businesses through digital transformation have the most advanced intelligence tools at their disposal.The Voyager program brings enterprise-grade intelligence capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses at a scale and price point previously impractical for the SMB market. Unlike conventional enterprise intelligence systems that require significant infrastructure investment, MSTRO's architecture delivers sophisticated AI-augmented capabilities without the hardware constraints that have historically limited SMB access.Expanding Support for MSPs Through the Mission Control NetworkAs part of the partnership, MSTRO is expanding its Mission Control Network, an initiative designed to support Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that serve as the operational backbone for their clients’ digital environments. The program recognizes MSPs as the “mission control” for modern businesses, responsible for monitoring systems, guiding decisions, and ensuring reliable outcomes.Through MSTRO’s Voyager program, participating MSPs gain access to MSTRO’s mHive™ under a partner-first model that lowers barriers to adoption and accelerates client deployments. Program benefits include a 60-day evaluation period for all licenses, full technical support during onboarding, and a free mHive instance for MSPs that successfully deploy the solution to 10 client environments.“MSPs are mission control for their clients — monitoring systems, guiding operations, and ensuring successful outcomes,” said Chris Busch, Founder and CEO of MSTRO. “The Mission Control Network is about supporting the teams who carry that responsibility every day. When MSPs succeed with mHive, their clients succeed, and we’re committed to making that journey as seamless as possible.”Removing Infrastructure Barriers to Enterprise IntelligenceTraditional enterprise intelligence and integration systems often require significant upfront investment, specialized staff, and lengthy deployment cycles. MSTRO’s approach removes those obstacles by enabling MSP-delivered deployments without dedicated infrastructure, allowing businesses to integrate intelligence capabilities into existing systems through a scalable, subscription-based model.The result is faster time to value for clients and a more efficient delivery model for MSPs without the complexity typically associated with enterprise-grade solutions.Demonstrated Results in Live MSP EnvironmentsDataCorps has integrated mHive into its service delivery through the Voyager program, reporting measurable improvements across internal operations and client-facing workflows. According to DataCorps, manual reporting processes that previously took hours were reduced to real-time generation, issue escalation timelines dropped from weeks to under an hour, and documentation and review processes were significantly streamlined.“Small and mid-sized businesses have the same intelligence needs as large enterprises — they need clarity, speed, and confidence in their data,” said Angel R. Rojas, Jr., President and CEO of DataCorps. “Through the Voyager program and Mission Control Network, we’re able to deliver those capabilities as part of our managed services. MSTRO’s MSP-first model shows a clear understanding of how partners operate and what it takes to deliver long-term value to clients.”A Partner-First Framework for GrowthThe Voyager program is designed to help MSPs expand their service offerings while maintaining client ownership, governance, and flexibility. The framework supports integration with existing systems, scales alongside client growth, and enables MSPs to deliver advanced intelligence capabilities without introducing infrastructure constraints.“By removing the hardware barrier and optimizing for MSP delivery, we’re making enterprise-grade intelligence accessible to organizations of all sizes,” Busch added. “The Mission Control Network reflects our commitment to the partners who make that possible.”AvailabilityMSPs interested in joining the Mission Control Network and participating in the Voyager program can learn more at mstro.ai/voyager or contact MSTRO directly at info@mstro.ai.About MSTRO, Inc.MSTRO develops AI-augmented intelligence systems designed to eliminate traditional barriers to enterprise-grade capabilities. Guided by a Humans-First philosophy, MSTRO builds products that amplify human potential by orchestrating intelligence across data, systems, and processes. The Voyager program and Mission Control Network represent MSTRO's commitment to empowering the MSP community. Learn more at mstro.ai.About DataCorps Technology Solutions, Inc.Based in Brandon, FL, DataCorps provides Managed IT Services focused on business outcomes, continuous improvement, and strategic alignment for small and medium-sized businesses. Through The DataCorps Way™, DataCorps delivers operational excellence and advanced capabilities to growing organizations. As a founding member of MSTRO's Mission Control Network, DataCorps demonstrates how AI-augmented intelligence elevates MSP service delivery. Learn more at datacorps.com or contact DataCorps at media@datacorps.com.

