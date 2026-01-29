Dr. Ayaz Khan Awarded As 2025 PA Top Doc

PA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Ayaz Khan of Pain Management of Williamsport, LLC for 2025.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Ayaz Khan of Pain Management of Williamsport, LLC based on merit. Dr. Khan is an experienced and compassionate physician specializing in pain management, addiction medicine, and aesthetic medicine. Since 2004, he has been dedicated to treating patients across the United States with a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach that seamlessly integrates medical science with empathy. Over the years, Dr. Khan has worked at leading hospitals in New York, gaining extensive experience in managing complex and chronic conditions. His clinical interests span a wide range of areas, with a particular focus on chronic pain syndromes, substance use disorders, and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.Dr. Khan is board-certified in addiction medicine and holds dual residency training—first in orthopedic surgery in India, and later in anesthesiology and general surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Saint Raphael Hospital, Yale University. In addition to his postgraduate degree in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Khan has earned three advanced degrees: an MBA in Business Administration, an MPH with an emphasis on Public Health Administration, and an MS in Adult Psychology. He is also a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) through the American Association for Physician Leadership and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a gold-standard credential that signifies advanced expertise in healthcare leadership and management.Dr. Khan takes a comprehensive, integrative approach to pain and addiction treatment. His pain management strategies include interventional procedures, regenerative medicine such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), physiotherapy, cold laser therapy, chiropractic care, and psychological support to address both physical and emotional aspects of chronic pain. In addiction medicine, Dr. Khan provides personalized care for opioid, alcohol, and tobacco addiction using a combination of medication-assisted treatment, behavioral therapy, and counseling. He has a particular passion for treating tobacco addiction, recognizing its profound and widespread impact on public health.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Khan is an active leader in healthcare administration, applying his extensive medical expertise and leadership skills to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes. He is committed to innovation, quality care, and advancing best practices across all areas of his work.With over 32 years of clinical experience since graduating from medical school, Dr. Khan continues to bring unparalleled depth, compassion, and innovation to every aspect of his practice, earning the trust and admiration of patients and colleagues alike.To learn more about Dr. Khan, please visit his website: https://patopdocs.com/doctors/pain-management-of-williamsport-llc/ ----About UsPA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Pennsylvania online in an easy to use format. PA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.PA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@PATopDocs.com and/or visit www.PATopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.