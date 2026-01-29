DeSoto & State expands services to support the systems behind modern communications. DeSoto & State principal Ryan Arnold speaks during an industry discussion on how shared systems shape modern communications work, media responsiveness, and execution under deadline. Photo by Clock Gate Collective DeSoto & State Communications, Inc. | DeSotoState.com

PR firm formalizes workplace systems administration as strategy, execution, and media relations grow more system-dependent

This is support we have provided behind the scenes for years. Making it explicit helps clients stay organized and allows us to move faster and more effectively on their behalf.” — Ryan Arnold, principal of DeSoto & State

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeSoto & State Communications, a public relations and communications firm, has expanded its service offerings to include administration of cloud-based workplace systems, reflecting how modern communications strategy increasingly depends on secure, well-managed collaboration tools in addition to messaging and media outreach.As communications work increasingly relies on shared documents, secure access, and reliable collaboration tools, DeSoto & State is making this operational support an explicit service line. The offering includes setup and ongoing administration of platforms such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 Business, and Dropbox, along with select third-party tools that support communications, fundraising, and daily operations.Services include system configuration, user onboarding and offboarding, permissions and access controls, security settings, and ongoing account management. Where available, DeSoto & State assists nonprofit clients in accessing reduced-rate programs and eligibility-based pricing. Organizations may engage DeSoto & State for procurement and ongoing management of cloud-based workplace systems, or for administration of existing environments.This work is designed to support communications execution, not replace internal IT teams. The focus is on practical setup, continuity, and reducing friction for organizations that depend on shared systems but do not maintain dedicated technical staff."Strong communications depend on systems that work. When access is unclear or workflows break down, media outreach slows and good opportunities get missed," said Ryan Arnold, principal of DeSoto & State . ​"This is support we have provided behind the scenes for years. Making it explicit helps clients stay organized and allows us to move faster and more effectively on their behalf."Clients may engage workplace systems administration as a standalone service or as part of an integrated communications relationship.Organizations interested in engaging DeSoto & State Communications can learn more about services or request a consultation at desotostate.com . Services are offered on a project, retainer, or scoped basis, depending on organizational needs. Inquiries may be directed through the website or by contacting the firm directly.DeSoto & State Communications is a Chicago-based public relations and communications firm serving nonprofits, cultural organizations, and mission-driven teams. The firm helps organizations earn meaningful media coverage, clarify their messages, and build durable visibility through thoughtful strategy, disciplined execution, and strong media relationships. DeSoto & State also supports the systems and workflows that make effective communications possible, helping clients move faster and stay organized as their work grows.Learn more at DesotoState.com.

