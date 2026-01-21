Chicago’s Independent Music Venues Contribute $2.8 Billion to Local Economy, New Report Finds

Ike Reilly performs with his son Shane and other musicians at Metro Chicago. Photo by Will Byington / Will Byington Photography. Wilco performs at The Salt Shed during a two-night homecoming residency in 2024. Photo by Will Byington / Will Byington Photography. The Chicago Independent Venue League represents independent live music venues across Chicago. Learn more at CIVLChicago.com.

New data confirms live entertainment as a major driver of jobs, tourism, and public revenue in Cook County

These figures show that every night on our stages translates into real jobs, neighborhood businesses staying open, and opportunities for artists and workers who might not otherwise get a shot.” — Jimalita Tillman, co-chair of the Chicago Independent Venue League

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent live music venues in Chicago generate $2.8 billion in annual economic output, support nearly 17,000 jobs, and deliver $184.9 million in tax revenue, according to a new report released today by the Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), with support from Choose Chicago. The Chicago State of Live study provides the most comprehensive analysis to date of how independent stages contribute to the city’s economic and cultural infrastructure."We pushed for this study because our independent venues have always known our work matters, but now we have the hard numbers to prove it. These figures show that every night on our stages translates into real jobs, neighborhood businesses staying open, and opportunities for artists and workers who might not otherwise get a shot. With this data, no one can dismiss independent venues as a ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s clear we are essential infrastructure for Chicago’s cultural and economic future," said Jimalita Tillman, co-chair of the Chicago Independent Venue League.Despite this massive economic impact, the study also finds that only 22% of Chicago’s independent stages reported being profitable in 2024, underscoring how high operating costs and thin margins threaten the long-term survival of these venues even as they generate significant benefits for the broader economy.Conducted by economic research firm TEConomy Partners, the Chicago State of Live report finds:Chicago’s independent live entertainment sector generates $2.8 billion in annual economic output.-The sector supports 16,990 jobs across the local economy, including 6,678 direct jobs within the industry.-It pays $1.1 billion in annual wages and benefits.-It drives $579 million in tourism-related economic activity.-It generates $184.9 million in combined state and local tax revenue.The Chicago State of Live report is part of a nationwide effort to quantify the contributions of independent live entertainment venues in all 50 states. CIVL leaders say the report provides long-needed data to support what venue owners and community leaders have seen firsthand."Independent venues are the heartbeat of Chicago’s creative scene.​​​"They power our neighborhoods, launch new talent, and create the authentic experiences that draw visitors to our city. We are proud to support this economic impact report and look forward to continuing to work together with our independent venues to keep Chicago a vibrant, world-class destination," said Jason Lesniewicz, senior director of cultural tourism and accessibility for Choose Chicago.Venue-driven tourism had a significant effect in 2024. Fans attending shows at independent venues spent $383.7 million at hotels, restaurants, bars, and neighborhood businesses throughout the city. These dollars helped sustain hospitality jobs and boost revenue in surrounding areas."Chicagoland’s independent venues are critical workforce anchors within Illinois’ creative economy, sustaining a diverse ecosystem of performers, producers, technicians, and small creative businesses.​​​"The State of Live findings reinforce what our research consistently shows: independent venues make creative work economically viable, supporting career pathways that extend well beyond the stage," said Claire Rice, executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois.CIVL is calling on city and state leaders to use this data in budget and policy decisions. The organization is urging officials to prioritize venue access, cultural funding, small business support, and workforce development tied to independent venues as part of long-term economic development plans."Chicago’s independent stages are a bright light and inspiration for music scenes across the country, and now we know with the State of Live just how important they are to Illinois’ economy."​​​The outsized impact and significant struggles uncovered by this report show how critical it is for state lawmakers to create a live performance fund for independent stages to help them continue to be a launchpad for artists and to put in place ticketing policies that don’t favor predatory resellers over fans," said Stephen Parker, executive director of the National Independent Venue Association.Independent venues are uniquely tied to their blocks and neighborhoods, shaping everything from foot traffic to which local businesses thrive on the corner. They’re where hyper-local culture, identity, and community priorities show up in real time, long before they’re reflected in citywide policy."Independent venues are the backbone of Chicago’s music ecosystem. They are where artists grow, scenes collide, and culture is built from the ground up.​​​"Chicago’s independent music community is broad and interconnected, spanning genres, neighborhoods, and generations in a way few cities can claim. When we think globally, we can act locally and protect these spaces, which in turn protects the city’s creative identity," said Joe Shanahan, owner of Metro.<>ABOUT CIVLChicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) has served as the leading advocate for Chicago’s independently owned and operated performing arts venues since 2018. CIVL fosters collaborative advocacy, supports its members through resource sharing and community engagement, and promotes public understanding of the essential cultural and economic impact our venues have on the city. For more information, visit CIVLChicago.comABOUT CHOOSE CHICAGOChoose Chicago is the official destination marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global tourism and meetings destination—the city that’s Never Done and Never Outdone. Choose Chicago leverages the city’s unmatched assets to enrich the community by attracting meetings, events, and more than 55 million annual visitors, generating over $20 billion in economic impact. Follow @choosechicago and tag #NeverOutdoneChi on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X/Twitter. For more information, visit ChooseChicago.com.ABOUT NIVAThe National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is the national trade association representing thousands of independent live entertainment venues, festivals, promoters, and more. NIVA works to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of live entertainment. NIVA empowers members and their teams with member benefits, advocacy on the state, local, and federal levels, an annual industry-leading conference, and more. For more information, NIVAssoc.org.

