Second Story Foundation Launches First Furrow Fund to Support Men Entering Recovery Housing After Treatment

Second Story Foundation announces First Furrow Fund. Donate to the Second Story Foundation First Furrow Fund. Second Story Foundation | 2ndStoryFoundation.org

Initiative provides paid transitional work for men leaving treatment and entering recovery housing, with a $50,000 goal to support about 20 men in 2026.

We are launching the First Furrow Fund in February, following Substance Use Disorder Awareness Month, to reinforce that people live with substance use disorder and pursue recovery all year long.” — Jim O’Connor, executive director of the Second Story Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Story Foundation today announced the launch of the First Furrow Fund , a new initiative established through a GoFundMe campaign to provide paid, short-term employment for men completing residential substance use disorder treatment and entering recovery housing. Participants begin work within days of discharge, providing early income during a period when housing stability and financial continuity are essential.The First Furrow Fund provides reliable wages that help participants meet immediate needs as they move into recovery homes. These needs include housing-related costs, food, clothing, transportation, replacement identification, and cell phone service. Early employment supports stability and routine as participants prepare for permanent employment.Participants work on the 68-acre Second Story Ranch, where structured daily tasks support consistency and accountability. Responsibilities include basic horse care, landscaping, maintenance, cleaning stalls, repairing fences, and assisting with barn and grounds operations. The work is manageable and skills-building, allowing participants to rebuild work habits and confidence as they enter recovery housing."Income in the first weeks after treatment often determines whether someone is able to remain housed and stable," said Jim O’Connor, executive director of the Second Story Foundation. "We are launching the First Furrow Fund in February, following Substance Use Disorder Awareness Month, to reinforce that people live with substance use disorder and pursue recovery all year long. We are seeking 500 people to contribute $100 each to fully fund wages and essential supplies for the First Furrow Fund throughout 2026 and support men as they enter recovery housing."The initiative reflects research showing that early stability following treatment supports continued recovery, workforce participation, and housing security. By supporting individuals as they enter recovery housing, the program contributes to reduced reliance on emergency services, shelters, and other public systems.The Second Story Foundation is inviting community members, businesses, and partners to support the First Furrow Fund through its GoFundMe campaign. Contributions will directly fund participant wages and essential supplies during the first weeks after treatment, helping more men enter recovery housing with stability and a clear path forward. More information, including ways to contribute, is available at 2ndStoryFoundation.org.<>About Second Story FoundationThe Second Story Foundation helps men in early recovery from severe substance use disorder rebuild their lives with stability, purpose, and community. The organization provides recovery housing, meaningful work, and comprehensive support designed to promote lasting change. Its programs combine structure, employment, and fellowship to restore dignity and independence.The foundation operates residential recovery homes in Chicago’s south suburbs and is developing the 68-acre Second Story Ranch in Crete, Illinois. The ranch will serve as a residential recovery community where participants live, work, and grow through service, equine care, and skill-based training. The lodge and residences will house up to 14 men and include space for counseling, education, and community events.The Second Story Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men build lives of integrity, connection, and hope. Through compassion, structure, and shared purpose, the foundation supports transformation that endures.Help men in recovery build stable, purposeful lives. Donate today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.