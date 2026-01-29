CloudCover and Continuum Launch C3C Protocol, enabling Quantum-Resistant Cyber Insurance Ecosystem for Real-World Assets

CloudCover® and Continuum Network today announced the launch of the C3C Protocol, a new solution enabling quantum-resistant insurance infrastructure.

C3C Protocol gives insurers and end-user customers the cryptographic proof they've never had, turning digital operations into insurable assets.” — Stephen Cardot

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudCoverand Continuum Network today announced the launch of the C3C Protocol , a new solution enabling quantum-resistant insurance infrastructure. The C3C Protocol represents the first solution designed specifically to support the underwriting of real-world assets including network data security operations insurable through AI-driven risk scoring and cryptographic verified threat intelligence systems and methods.Immutable, Insurance-Grade TelemetryPowered by CloudCover's AI-driven threat intelligence platform and running on Continuum Network's public-permissioned quantum-resistant blockchain and multi‑curve signature technology, the C3C Protocol delivers immutable security telemetry that enables precise underwriting, automated claims adjudication, and long-term protection of high-value digital and physical assets. This technology positions the C3C Protocol at the convergence of three high-growth markets: RWA tokenization, cyber insurance, and quantum-secure infrastructure.Fully compatible with existing Ethereum wallets and enterprise systems, C3C Protocol offers a frictionless path to quantum‑safe operations across financial services, supply chain, healthcare, government, and Web3 platforms. As the trust and compliance layer for institutional RWA adoption, C3C Protocol establishes a defensible first‑mover advantage in insurable blockchain infrastructure, supporting recurring revenue through enterprise licensing, underwriting services, and premium features. This backward‑compatible approach gives C3C Protocol a decisive advantage in markets where security, compliance, and interoperability determine platform selection.Industry Perspectives"C3C Protocol gives insurers and end-user customers the cryptographic proof they've never had, turning digital operations into insurable assets," said Stephen Cardot, Co-Founder and CEO of CloudCover."By building the C3C Protocol on Continuum Network's quantum-resistant infrastructure, we are establishing the foundation for verifiable, secure infrastructure for the global RWA economy," said Mehdi Mehrtash, CTO/Co-Founder of Continuum Network. "This represents a fundamental shift in how digital risk is measured, managed, and insured—powered by cryptographic guarantees that will remain secure in the post-quantum era."About CloudCoverCloudCoveris transforming cybersecurity and insurance by unifying AI-powered threat detection, real-time security, and embedded cyber insurance into a single platform. With CloudCover, security and insurance no longer operate in silos—this dynamic risk control anticipates threats, prevents breaches, and insures data instantly. CloudCover is designed to underwrite billions of micro-policies per second, offering scalable protection for cloud, data, and mobility. CloudCover is headquartered in North America. cloudcover.cc About Continuum NetworkContinuum Network is redefining enterprise blockchain with a gasless, public-permissioned EVM platform that removes the cost, complexity, and barriers to adoption of Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT). By combining zero-trust architecture, decentralized identity (DID) standards, and asset-based encryption, Continuum enables organizations to verify identity, compliance, and data ownership without exposing sensitive information. Built for universal integration and global regulatory alignment, the platform empowers industries worldwide—from finance and energy to healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and government—to operate with transparency, accountability, and trust. Continuum Network is headquartered in Hong Kong. continuum.network

CloudCover C3C Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.