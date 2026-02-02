Raylene Lewis Recognized as Texas’s Leading NextHome Agent by Homes Sold

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- College Station, TX — Raylene Lewis , REALTORwith NextHome Realty Solutions BCS , has been recognized as the #1 NextHome Agent in Texas based on the number of homes sold in 2025, according to full-year internal NextHome production reports.Lewis led the state in total closed transactions, reflecting exceptional consistency, client trust, and operational execution across the full calendar year. Her results were achieved in the Bryan–College Station market, where average home prices are significantly lower than major metropolitan areas, making transaction leadership a particularly meaningful measure of performance.The distinction highlights a core measure of real estate impact: the ability to successfully guide the highest number of buyers and sellers through completed home sales. While total sales volume can vary widely based on market price points, Lewis’s statewide leadership by homes sold underscores sustained demand, responsiveness, and service scalability across diverse client needs.Lewis brings more than 24 years of full-time real estate experience and is widely known for her hands-on approach, accessibility, and long-term client relationships. Her performance reflects both individual excellence and the strength of NextHome’s agent-centric model across markets of all sizes.This recognition is based on total homes sold and does not reflect rankings by total dollar volume, which may differ by region.About Raylene Lewis Raylene Lewis is a REALTORwith NextHome Realty Solutions BCS, serving Bryan–College Station and surrounding Central Texas communities. She is known for her client-first philosophy, clear communication, and data-driven guidance. Lewis is also the founder of AVM Alliance, a nonprofit supporting families affected by pediatric brain vessel disease.About NextHome NextHome is a forward-thinking real estate franchise committed to empowering agents through innovative technology, modern branding, and a collaborative culture focused on service excellence.

