NextHome Realty Solutions Agents Ranked Among Texas’s Top for Homes Sold in 2025

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in the Bryan–College Station region, NextHome Realty Solutions BCS announced that four of its individual agents have been ranked among the Top 10 real estate agents in Texas for homes sold in 2025, according to full-year production rankings within the NextHome national system.Leading the state is Raylene Lewis, ranked #1 in Texas for homes sold, followed by Goly Apgar (#2), Farrah Spears (#4), and Jennifer Jennings (#9). These rankings are based on total closed residential transactions completed during the full calendar year and reflect individual agent performance rather than team production.While the rankings highlight measurable performance, NextHome Realty Solutions emphasizes that its agents’ impact extends far beyond transaction counts. Each of the recognized professionals embodies the firm’s Humans Over Houses philosophy, approaching real estate not as a transaction, but as a responsibility to guide, advocate for, and support clients through one of the most personal decisions of their lives.These agents are known not only for production consistency, but for sustained client care before, during, and long after the sale. Their work includes maintaining long-term relationships, providing ongoing homeowner guidance, and serving as trusted advisors well beyond closing day.In addition to the Top 10 recognition, NextHome Realty Solutions demonstrated broad statewide strength, with Johnny Horton (#13), Kathy Massey (#14), and Rhonda Fry (#16) ranking among the Top 20 agents in Texas for homes sold.With seven agents ranked in the Top 20 statewide, NextHome Realty Solutions continues to set a high standard for excellence—demonstrating that a people-first approach and elite performance are not mutually exclusive, but deeply connected.

