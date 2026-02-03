NextHome Realty Solutions Named #1 NextHome Office in Texas and #9 Nationwide for Homes Sold

NextHome Realty Solutions BCS #HumansOverHouses Jennifer Jennings, Broker

Our success has never been about chasing numbers” — Jennifer Jennings, Broker

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in the Bryan–College Station region, NextHome Realty Solutions has been recognized as the #1 NextHome office in Texas and the #9 office nationwide for homes sold in 2025, according to full-year production rankings within the NextHome national system.The recognition reflects the brokerage’s leadership in completed transactions across a full-service, relationship-driven model — demonstrating sustained demand, operational consistency, and client trust across the Bryan–College Station market and surrounding communities.Brokered by Jennifer Jennings, NextHome Realty Solutions has built a reputation for guiding clients through every stage of the homeownership journey, emphasizing long-term relationships over short-term transactions.“Our success has never been about chasing numbers,” said Jennings. “It’s about earning trust, showing up consistently for our clients, and building relationships that extend well beyond the closing table.”That philosophy is reflected in the brokerage’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and client care. In addition to residential sales, NextHome Realty Solutions supports clients through annual food drives, client appreciation events, and ongoing homeowner guidance — including referrals to trusted service providers and support when unexpected challenges arise after the sale.While many firms focus primarily on the transaction, NextHome Realty Solutions prioritizes the relationship — before, during, and long after a home is sold. That people-first approach has translated into measurable performance at both the state and national levels within the NextHome network.NextHome Realty Solutions is part of the NextHome national brand, a forward-thinking real estate franchise built on innovation, service, and the belief that real estate is ultimately a people-driven business.At NextHome Realty Solutions, Humans Over Houses is more than a slogan — it is the guiding principle behind every client interaction, transaction, and community initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.