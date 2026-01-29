Commissioner Miller Statement on Corpus Christi's Water Crisis

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today sounded the alarm on a looming water crisis in Corpus Christi, warning that the situation unfolding there is a harbinger of what may happen throughout the state without immediate, sustained action. Water infrastructure takes time to build, and despite historic investments made by the Legislature last session, many communities must act now to ensure water security in the future.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Texas is running out of water, and the crisis in Corpus Christi is the canary in the coal mine. Coastal communities like Corpus sit at the end of the line. When upstream supplies drop or saltwater pushes in, South Texas families, farmers, ports, and industries are the first to take the hit. This is a warning shot and ignoring it is not an option.

Corpus Christi is a working coastal powerhouse, home to one of North America’s largest refinery complexes. Its port, refineries, farmers, ranchers, and neighborhoods all rely on one thing: a dependable supply of fresh water. When reservoirs are strained and salinity threatens drinking water and industrial operations, it puts jobs, food production, and the economic stability of our entire state at risk.

I applaud the City of Corpus Christi for confronting its water challenges head-on. Communities around the state should pursue strategies that align with my call to explore innovative solutions, such as deep-earth water exploration, as part of Texas’ long-term solution.

Water is the lifeblood of Texas. We must treat it like it matters. That means planning ahead, demanding accountability, enforcing our water rights, and investing now in the infrastructure that shields our communities from shortages. Texas cannot thrive without a strong, reliable water supply. Without water, nothing else works, not growth, not jobs, not agriculture, not security.

This is our moment to act. The price of waiting will be far higher.”