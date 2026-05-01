Commissioner Miller Celebrates School Lunch Hero Day

Annual event recognizes hardworking school nutrition professionals serving millions of meals to Texas students each day.

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today saluted the unsung heroes of Texas school cafeterias on School Lunch Hero Day, urging all Texans to thank the dedicated nutrition professionals who serve nearly 5 million meals to students every school day.

Observed on the first Friday in May, School Lunch Hero Day honors the hardworking teams responsible for delivering more than 800 million nutritious, safe, and high-quality meals to Texas students each year.

“When I visit school cafeterias, I see firsthand the incredible dedication of these professionals,” said Commissioner Miller. “They don’t just serve meals — they master food safety, meet rigorous nutrition standards, manage complex operations, and create a welcoming environment for students. Most importantly, they do it all with care and pride every single day.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is calling on schools, students, and families to show appreciation through thank-you notes, announcements, and social media shoutouts.

TDA supports school nutrition teams year-round with training, technical assistance, and guidance on federal programs. Through initiatives like Farm Fresh, Commissioner Miller is also expanding the use of fresh, locally grown Texas products in school meals — connecting students to agriculture while strengthening Texas producers.

Texans are encouraged to reach out to their local school nutrition departments to learn how they can support these essential teams.

For more information and resources, visit SquareMeals.org/SLHD.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.