Commissioner Miller Alerts Texans as New World Screwworm Detected in Coahuila

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today issued a strong alert after the first confirmed detection of New World screwworm in the Mexican state of Coahuila, just 119 miles from the Texas border.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“This screwworm detection in Coahuila is a serious wake-up call. New World screwworm has now been found only 119 miles from the Texas border — at roughly the same latitude as Zapata, Texas, and north and west of the Rio Grande Valley.

The New World screwworm is a dangerous parasitic fly whose larvae burrow into living tissue of warm-blooded animals, causing severe myiasis. Adult flies lay eggs in open wounds or mucous membranes; once hatched, the maggots ‘screw’ deeper into the flesh with razor-sharp mouth hooks, rapidly enlarging wounds and often killing livestock within days if untreated. This pest threatens cattle, horses, sheep, goats, wildlife, pets, and even humans.

This threat is advancing fast, and every Texan needs to take notice.

Texas is on the front lines. Under my direction, the Texas Department of Agriculture has launched an aggressive biosecurity response, including expanded trapping with our innovative TDA Swormlure in high-risk border zones, export pens, and port areas. We are conducting weekly surveillance, maintaining rapid response capabilities, and working in close coordination with federal partners and Mexico.

We’ve beaten the screwworm before through relentless vigilance and the sterile insect technique. We will beat it again — but we must deploy every tool available. Texas will stay vigilant, stay aggressive, and do whatever it takes to protect our livestock, our pets, our food supply, and the livelihoods of our ranchers.”

For more information on New World screwworm detection, prevention, and reporting protocols, visit Screwworm.gov. Texas producers who suspect an infestation should immediately contact their veterinarian or call the TDA Hotline at 1-800-TELL-TDA.

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