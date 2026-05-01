Commissioner Miller Celebrates National Egg Month, Praises Resilience of Texas Egg Producers

Texas egg production helps power the agricultural economy

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller kicked off National Egg Month, praising Texas egg producers and encouraging Texans to restore eggs to their proper place in a healthy diet built on unprocessed, natural foods. Eggs remain a reliable, protein-rich staple and a key driver of the Texas economy.

“Eggs are a kitchen table essential and a mainstay of a healthy diet,” Commissioner Miller said. “They are affordable, versatile, and packed with real nutrition families need. When you put eggs on your table, you are supporting the Texas farmers and ranchers who keep this state running.”

Texas ranks fifth in the nation for egg production, producing approximately 6.62 billion eggs annually, or more than 550 million dozen. The broader poultry industry contributes more than $5 billion annually to the Texas economy. Egg production supports more than 1,200 direct jobs and thousands more across feed, transportation, and retail, sustaining rural communities statewide.

National Egg Month also comes as the Make America Healthy Again initiative highlights protein rich diets and whole foods. Eggs fit squarely within these commonsense guidelines, offering a natural, accessible source of nutrition. Eggs are among the most nutrient dense foods available, providing high quality protein along with essential nutrients like choline and vitamins D, B12, and A, making them a smart, affordable choice for families.

In recent years, producers have overcome significant challenges. Avian influenza outbreaks led to the loss of millions of laying hens, resulting in price spikes in 2024 and 2025. But with the support of President Trump’s Farmers First policies and his determination to put American producers back in the driver’s seat, Texas producers responded by rebuilding flocks, strengthening biosecurity, and restoring a resilient supply chain.

“Thanks to President Trump’s strong leadership and the grit of Texas producers, eggs are once again affordable and available for families,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our producers adapted, rebuilt, and delivered. That is Texas agriculture.”

As Texans celebrate National Egg Month, Commissioner Miller encouraged consumers to support local producers and incorporate more eggs into their daily meals.

“From breakfast tables to school cafeterias, eggs are one of the best ways to fuel your day,” Miller added. “When you choose Texas eggs, you are choosing quality, nutrition, and the best producers in the country.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) supports a safe, reliable egg supply by ensuring fairness through weights and measures inspections and conducting egg inspection and grading programs that help maintain quality standards and consumer confidence. To learn more about how TDA helps Texas egg producers and consumers, please visit our website.

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