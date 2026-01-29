HFS concludes participation at HORECA Riyadh 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALHUSSAM Food Services, Import & Distribution (HFS), a subsidiary of SIAD Holding, has concluded its participation in HORECA Riyadh 2025, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.The event, one of the largest annual gatherings for the hospitality and food and beverage sectors in the Kingdom, provided HFS with a strategic platform to showcase its expertise and portfolio of premium products aimed at supporting hospitality projects across Saudi Arabia. The participation reaffirmed the company’s strong market presence and highlighted its latest strategic developments.During the exhibition, HFS announced a key milestone with the signing of a cooperation agreement with Al Nafea Foods, under which it became an authorized distributor of Bonta food products, including a curated range of rice and dairy items. The company also signed an agreement with United National Dairy (UND) as part of its strategy to diversify its high-quality offerings and better serve hospitality projects in the Kingdom.The agreements were signed by Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and chairman of SIAD Holding, in the presence of Waleed Al-Nafie, CEO of Al Nafea Foods, and Abdullah Al-Saleh, CEO of United National Dairy.HFS said the partnerships aim to strengthen its product portfolio, expand its footprint in the Saudi market, and deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the hospitality sector, reflecting its commitment to building strategic alliances that enhance quality standards and sector growth.The HFS booth recorded strong visitor engagement throughout the exhibition, as the company’s team presented its latest food products and held discussions with hospitality specialists, hotel and restaurant operators, airline catering representatives, Saudi kitchen pioneers and professional chefs.Commenting on the participation, Khogeer said: “We are proud of the outcomes achieved at HORECA Riyadh. The exhibition provided an important opportunity to highlight our strategic progress and engage with new partners. Our agreement with Al Nafea Foods represents a qualitative step in line with our commitment to product development and market expansion.”He added that HFS will continue investing in the hospitality sector in support of its long-term vision and its contribution to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.Founded in 1957, Alhussam Food Services is a leading food import and distribution company, supplying the Saudi market with high-quality products for culinary professionals, building on a long heritage of serving pilgrims and the wider hospitality sector.

