Amy Sosne’s 'A World Turned Upside Down' Achieves Amazon Bestseller Status

NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powerful memoir, “A World Turned Upside Down: A Memoir of Healing” by Amy Sosne, MD, M. Ed., has officially reached Amazon Bestseller status, redefining what it means to turn personal pain into a universal message of resilience and hope. This deeply emotional yet unflinchingly honest exploration of trauma, loss, and healing has resonated with readers around the world, earning it a place among the top sellers in its genre.At 288 pages, “A World Turned Upside Down” chronicles Sosne’s life as a physician, educator, patient, wife, and mother, weaving together an intricate story of survival and transformation. The memoir delves into her personal encounters with Complex PTSD, childhood trauma, the harrowing struggles of infertility, and the loss of her quintuplets, all detailed with raw vulnerability. Throughout the book, Sosne offers profound insights into healing and the power of resilience, teaching readers that while we cannot undo the past, we can carve new pathways toward wholeness.With her background in psychiatry, Dr. Sosne presents an informed perspective on how trauma impacts mental health and shapes identity. However, it is her candid storytelling - peppered with moments of despair, strength, and ultimately, acceptance - that truly sets the book apart.Sosne states, “Resilience is not about bouncing back to a previous version of ourselves, it’s about adapting and finding a new path forward that serves us in the moment.”This refreshing view of healing as an ongoing process has struck a chord with readers from all walks of life. Codifying her approach with tools and coping strategies for people of all ages, Sosne has also published “ Your Inner Tree ; Building a Mindfulness Toolkit: Yourself as Your First Responder” to share the methods and practices she has used to navigate life’s challenges.Beyond personal achievement, Sosne’s bestseller accolade speaks to the wider audiences connecting with (and finding solace in) her story. Exploring topics such as childhood sexual abuse, grief, and the healing power of mindfulness, the memoir dismantles stigmas around trauma while providing a compassionate guide to integrating these experiences into one’s life. Her hopeful yet realistic tone assures readers that healing is a multifaceted process that requires kindness toward oneself and patience in confronting life’s uncertainties.Dr. Sosne’s work brilliantly highlights that trauma is universal, but so is the ability to heal. The popularity of her book is amplified by the author’s mission to empower others, particularly students and individuals dealing with similar challenges, to build resilience through mindfulness-based practices. For those intrigued by personal stories of raw honesty and healing, this incredible memoir is a must-read.“A World Turned Upside Down” (ISBN: 9781968485115) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $25.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:"A nuanced reflection on motherhood as well as an impassioned defense of reproductive rights, the book highlights the ways that traumas compound across time and circumstances... A formidable rumination on the impact of childhood trauma into adulthood.' - Kirkus ReviewsIn “A World Turned Upside Down: A Memoir of Healing,” Amy Sosne, MD, chronicles her harrowing journey from a high-achieving physician and psychiatrist to a patient grappling with layers of trauma, as she unravels a triggering experience she suffered one night while working on-call. Triggered by childhood sexual abuse, her mental health crisis forced her to confront deep emotional wounds while navigating the overwhelming physical and emotional challenges of infertility and ultimately an impossible, tragic pregnancy. Through mindfulness, acceptance, and healing. Sosne emerges as a devoted mother, educator, and advocate for mental health, women's rights, and mindfulness.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

