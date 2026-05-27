MindStir Media, top hybrid publisher

Self-publishing and book marketing company continues to earn recognition from media outlets, authors, entrepreneurs and public figures.

Positive MindStir Media reviews, along with recognition from Newsweek, USA Today, Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, reflect the strength of our author-focused model.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media, a leading self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, continues to receive strong reviews and public recognition from authors, media outlets and respected public figures.MindStir Media reviews frequently point to the company’s hands-on publishing support, book marketing services, author guidance and credibility-building opportunities. In addition to positive author feedback, MindStir Media has received notable industry praise from national media outlets including Newsweek and USA Today. Newsweek acknowledged MindStir Media as the “top self-publishing company in the United States,” while USA Today praised the company as “the leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services in the United States.” These industry reviews reinforce MindStir Media’s position as a trusted option for authors researching self-publishing companies, hybrid publishers and book marketing services.MindStir Media has also built credibility through partnerships and endorsements involving high-profile public figures such as Kevin Harrington, an original Shark from Shark Tank, and Mariel Hemingway, acclaimed actress, author and granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway.Mariel Hemingway has publicly recommended the company, stating: “If you need help writing or publishing your story, I recommend MindStir Media, rated the #1 best book publisher around the country. MindStir Media can help you no matter where you are in the book writing or publishing process.”Kevin Harrington’s involvement with MindStir Media includes author endorsement opportunities, forewords and video endorsements. MindStir Media describes Harrington as an original Shark from Shark Tank, a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and a renowned entrepreneur known for creating the infomercial and As Seen On TV brand.“Authors today want more than a basic self-publishing platform,” said J.J. Hebert, founder of MindStir Media. “They want professional publishing support, strategic book marketing and credible ways to build authority. Positive MindStir Media reviews, along with recognition from Newsweek, USA Today, Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, reflect the strength of our author-focused model.”Founded in 2009, MindStir Media has helped more than 1,000 authors publish and market their books. The company offers professional editing, custom book cover design, interior layout, ISBN assignment, paperback and hardcover publishing, ebook conversion, global distribution, Amazon bestseller campaigns, Amazon advertising, book review campaigns, podcast booking, press release distribution and celebrity endorsement opportunities.MindStir Media works with first-time authors, experienced writers, entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, consultants and thought leaders who want to publish professionally and build authority through a book. The company’s services are designed to help authors move beyond publication alone by creating stronger visibility, credibility and market positioning.The company’s reputation is also supported by national media coverage, Inc. 5000 recognition, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a long history of author success stories. For authors comparing MindStir Media reviews, MindStir Media testimonials, self-publishing companies, hybrid book publishers and book marketing companies, the company’s track record shows a consistent focus on professional publishing, author support and strategic promotion.“Publishing a book is a major achievement, but visibility and credibility are what help a book create lasting impact,” Hebert added. “MindStir Media exists to help authors publish with professionalism and promote with purpose.”About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is a self-publishing and book marketing company based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Founded in 2009 by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media has helped more than 1,000 authors publish and promote their books. The company offers professional publishing services, global distribution, book marketing campaigns, Amazon advertising, bestseller campaigns, book review services, press release distribution, podcast booking and celebrity endorsement opportunities involving public figures such as Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway.MindStir Media works with first-time authors, experienced writers, entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, consultants and thought leaders who want to publish professionally and build authority through books.For more information, visit https://mindstirmedia.com

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