MindStir Media Receives Top Rated Certificate from Trustindex, Reflecting Strong Customer Reviews & Client Satisfaction

The recognition highlights the overwhelmingly positive reviews MindStir Media has received from authors who have used the company for author services.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media , a leading self-publishing and book marketing company, today announced that it has received a Top Rated Certificate from Trustindex, a recognition that highlights businesses with strong customer review performance and high satisfaction ratings.Trustindex’s Top Rated Badges are digital certificates designed to showcase high customer satisfaction. According to Trustindex, businesses must achieve a rating score of 4.5 or above within the past 12 months on the selected review platform to qualify for Top Rated status.For MindStir Media, the recognition underscores what the company says has been a consistent theme across its client feedback: authors value the company’s hands-on publishing support, professional book production, marketing services, and ability to guide writers through the often-confusing self-publishing process.“Positive reviews are one of the clearest signs that authors trust the work we do,” said J.J. Hebert, Founder and CEO of MindStir Media. “Receiving the Top Rated Certificate from Trustindex is meaningful because it reflects the experiences of real clients who have worked with our team. We’re proud that MindStir Media reviews continue to be overwhelmingly positive, and we remain committed to helping authors publish, promote, and elevate their books with confidence.”MindStir Media has served authors since 2009, offering publishing, editing, design, distribution, book marketing, publicity, and author branding services. The company has become known for helping independent authors, entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders bring professionally produced books to market while also supporting long-term visibility through marketing and promotional campaigns.The Trustindex recognition adds another layer of third-party credibility to MindStir Media’s growing reputation in the publishing space. Trustindex notes that review certificates are intended to help website visitors identify businesses they can trust based on ratings and review performance.The company says its positive reviews reflect a combination of personalized guidance, professional publishing standards, and expanded marketing opportunities that go beyond basic self-publishing platforms.“Authors today are looking for more than a printer or a file upload service,” Hebert added. “They want a publishing partner that can help them create a polished book, reach readers, and build credibility. That’s the role MindStir Media continues to play for authors across the country.”The Top Rated Certificate from Trustindex is now part of MindStir Media’s broader trust-building efforts, which include client testimonials, media recognition, author success stories, and continued investment in service quality.About MindStir MediaFounded in 2009, MindStir Media is a self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with additional presence in major U.S. markets. The company provides professional publishing, editing, design, distribution, publicity, and marketing services for authors, entrepreneurs, executives, and experts. MindStir Media has helped more than 1,000 authors publish and market their books.

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