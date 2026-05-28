New Book Offers a Bipartisan Approach to Tackling Climate Change and Ensuring America's Prosperity

"An American's Guide to Climate Change" by Robert G. Eccles is Now Available

NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author and sustainability expert Robert G. Eccles has released his latest book, “An American’s Guide to Climate Change: How America Can Lead and Prosper,” a pragmatic and hopeful exploration of how the United States can confront the challenges of climate change while fostering economic growth, innovation, and global leadership.This 126-page book provides a concise yet deeply insightful look at climate change as both a national concern and a tremendous opportunity for bipartisan collaboration. Eccles, a globally recognized authority on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and a veteran academic, argues for a depoliticized approach to climate change - one that unites Americans in crafting solutions grounded in freedom, innovation, and economic stability.“Climate change represents an extraordinary opportunity for America to create jobs, grow its economy, and ensure a free and safe country for generations to come,” says Eccles. “We need stable, bipartisan solutions that move beyond the extremes of shouting activists and deniers. Great work is already happening in both red states and blue states, proving that collaboration is not only possible but essential.”The book highlights the pressing need for adaptation and mitigation strategies, the clear but nuanced understanding of climate science, and the profound role that addressing climate change will play in countering geopolitical pressures from nations like China. Eccles spotlights the often-overlooked “exhausted middle” of Americans - those craving common-sense policies that foster innovation, create jobs, and maintain America’s standing as a global leader.Drawing on decades of academic work at institutions like Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford, Eccles blends his extensive knowledge of sustainability with fresh perspectives gained from both liberal and conservative climate-focused organizations. The result is a roadmap for Americans, across the political spectrum, to collectively seize the immense opportunities inherent in addressing climate change.Eccles describes the book as bipartisan, pragmatic, and hopeful, providing a timely narrative for readers looking to cut through the noise of political polarization to understand how climate action can benefit all Americans.For general readers seeking clear, actionable ideas on climate change or policymakers eager for realistic solutions, this illuminating work is a must-read.“An American’s Guide to Climate Change” (ISBN: 9781969572463) ) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.99, the paperback retails for $12.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:“An American's Guide to Climate Change” starts with a simple observation: America's climate debate is dominated by two loud minorities - climate activists on one end and climate change deniers on the other. But most Americans are neither. They sit in the exhausted middle, tired of shouting, tired of being told to choose sides, and ready for practical, bipartisan solutions that strengthen the economy while protecting the planet.Most Americans want a new narrative for how to address climate change. This book is written for them.Grounded in facts but focused on solutions, it shows how the United States can transform climate challenges into opportunities for innovation, competitiveness, and national unity. Drawing on examples from red states and blue states alike, it demonstrates that climate progress is already happening across the country - not because politicians agree, but because Americans are problem solvers. Whether it's clean manufacturing in the Midwest, renewable energy in Texas, or coastal resilience in the Carolinas, the work is underway.The book argues that America has unique competitive advantages that position us to lead the world: an entrepreneurial culture, deep capital markets, world-class universities, technological leadership, and a long tradition of rising to big challenges. Climate change is not just a threat - it is a historic opportunity to deliver cheap and reliable energy, rebuild American industry, and strengthen national security. It is also a way to gain a competitive advantage over China, our biggest geopolitical rival.The book makes the case for a positive, forward-looking path - one that cuts through polarization and focuses on what Americans can accomplish together. Clear, hopeful, and pragmatic, “An American's Guide to Climate Change” offers a blueprint for the stable, bipartisan, opportunity-creating climate policies that the great American majority wants - and that the country now urgently needs.About the AuthorRobert G. Eccles is a leading authority on the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in resource allocation decisions by companies and investors, as well as the world’s foremost academic expert on integrated reporting.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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