Coryell Roofing Doubles Down, Awards $600,000 to Two Texas School Districts

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a $300,000 commitment became $600,000 when Coryell Roofing couldn't choose between two deserving Texas school districts.At the 2026 TASA Mid-Winter Conference in San Antonio, Coryell Roofing awarded both Borger ISD and Bonham ISD $300,000 each in free roof replacement services through its Extreme Roof Makeover Program "Coryell received so many incredible applications, they said it was nearly impossible to choose. And so, they're giving two," announced Dr. Chris Moran, TASA President, during the presentation.The program drew hundreds of entries from communities across Texas advocating for their schools' critical roofing needs.Borger ISD generated 120+ entries with community members detailing severe deterioration at Borger High School. Submissions described buckets lining hallways during rainstorms, stained ceilings, and recent interior renovations threatened by persistent leaks. Located in Hail Alley, the flat roof has been patched repeatedly but is beyond effective repair."Back in September, our community answered the call to help us seek funding for a new roof at Borger High School," the district shared. "We are thrilled that Borger ISD has been awarded $300,000. This funding will directly benefit our students, staff, and community."Bonham ISD's IW Evans Elementary submitted a creative video entry documenting roof leaks affecting the building every year for over a decade. Water infiltration has damaged classrooms, the gym, library, and critical infrastructure including the server room. Staff described fixing one leak only to discover another, with water buckets appearing throughout the school during storms."This is a story of integrity in the roofing industry that you don't hear of that often. I trust Coryell Roofing," said Superintendent Jason Busbey.Due to severe weather, school representatives couldn't attend the San Antonio announcement. Coryell Roofing's Ray Cogburn and Wendell Olson accepted the awards on behalf of both districts.Kelly Coryell, Director of Sales, emphasized the program's mission: "These aren't just roofs. They're protection for kids learning, teachers inspiring, and communities gathering. Borger and Bonham both demonstrated urgent need and incredible community support. We're honored to serve them."Named 2024 Commercial Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine and 2023 Duro-Last Contractor of the Year, Coryell Roofing specializes in loss prevention for schools across the nation, helping districts mitigate risks from severe weather and structural damage.

