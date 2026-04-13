Coryell Roofing and Construction Marks 15 Years of Commercial Roofing Excellence

Nationally recognized contractor celebrates milestone anniversary with operations across nine states

We have accomplished so much in such a short amount of time. This milestone belongs to every client, partner, and team member who trusted us and refused to settle.” — Chris Coryell, CEO, Coryell Roofing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing and Construction, a nationally recognized commercial roofing contractor, officially commemorated its 15th anniversary on April 11, 2026. Founded in 2011 by Chris and Theresa Coryell, the company has grown from a regional operation into a nine-state contractor serving schools, universities, hospitals, and commercial facility managers across Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.Over 15 years, Coryell Roofing has earned multiple national industry honors, built and grown a team the company is proud to stand behind, and developed lasting relationships with the organizations and clients who trusted them early, alongside new partnerships forged as the company's reputation has grown. That network now spans state associations, cooperative purchasing organizations, industry partners, and community nonprofits.The company launched Setting the Standard , a podcast built around conversations with leaders across industries who have raised the bar in their fields. It reflects Coryell's belief that the best thinking in commercial roofing doesn't always originate within commercial roofing.Coryell Roofing is also a proud supporter of the National Cowboy Heritage Association, an organization dedicated to preserving the culture and traditions of the American West; a partnership that speaks to the company's commitment to the communities it calls home."We have accomplished so much in such a short amount of time," said Chris Coryell, CEO. "This milestone belongs to the entire team and to every client and partner who has trusted us. That trust is something we've never taken for granted, and we never will."As Coryell Roofing enters its next chapter, leadership remains focused on continued growth, industry standard-setting through its ongoing work with FM , and the long-term relationships that have defined the company's reputation across the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.