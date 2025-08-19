Coryell Roofing Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Corey Velez as Assistant General Manager

Strategic leadership appointment reinforces company's commitment to exceptional service and continued growth in the roofing industry.

We are thrilled to welcome Corey to our leadership team. Her commitment to building strong client relationships and fostering effective teamwork make her an invaluable addition to our organization.”
— Ken Wells, President and General Manager of Coryell Roofing
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Velez to the position of Assistant General Manager, effective immediately. This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces Coryell Roofing's commitment to delivering exceptional service and continued growth in the roofing industry.

Velez brings a proven track record of client-focused leadership and team development to her new role. Her approach to customer service, centered on attentive listening and detailed understanding of client needs, aligns perfectly with Coryell Roofing's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corey to our leadership team," said Ken Wells, President and General Manager of Coryell Roofing. "Her commitment to building strong client relationships through clear communication and her ability to foster effective teamwork make her an invaluable addition to our organization. Corey's leadership philosophy perfectly embodies the culture and values that make Coryell Roofing unique."

In her new position, Velez will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, supporting team development, and maintaining the high standards of service that Coryell Roofing clients have come to expect. Her leadership approach emphasizes clear communication, trust, accountability, and shared goals, qualities she believes are essential for creating unstoppable teams.

"I'm excited to join an organization with such an incredible culture and motivated team," said Velez. "Coryell Roofing's commitment to unity and excellence creates an environment where everyone can thrive. I look forward to contributing to the company's bright future while continuing to deliver the exceptional service our clients deserve."

Velez's appointment comes at a time of continued growth for Coryell Roofing, as the company expands its services and strengthens its market position. Her expertise in balancing operational demands with team support will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives forward.

Coryell Roofing is a premier commercial roofing company serving Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee. We specialize in providing top-quality roofing solutions, with a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As a Duro-Last Platinum Contractor and HAAG Certified inspector, Coryell Roofing sets industry benchmarks in quality and customer service. Our team is committed to delivering excellence in every project, ensuring we meet the unique needs of each client with precision and professionalism.

