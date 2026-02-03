Atlantic Square in Miami is Complete and Ready for Residents

Atlantic Square, Lobby Atlantic Square, Amenity Lounge Atlantic Square, Mail Room

One Line Design Studio shares insight into their latest multifamily project

This project represents our commitment to blending art, architecture, and lifestyle in a way that truly elevates urban living.” — Susan LaFleur, Co-Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Line Design Studio, a boutique interior design firm, announces the completion of Atlantic Square, a multi-family project located in the crossroads of downtown Miami, Worldcenter and Overtown. One Line was commissioned by Atlantic Pacific, committed to the lifestyle residential market, as they continue to actively engage in new development projects. This 616-unit multifamily development is just steps from the Brightline, Metrorail, and Metromover, offering unparalleled connectivity and placing residents at the center of the city’s vibrant energy.

Atlantic Square is influenced by rhythm and music, gliding you seamlessly from one space to the next. The color palette, materials, and artwork were all meticulously curated to create a sense of performance as you enter each room. With a mix of bold textures, harmonious tones, and dynamic art installations, the design evokes movement and energy, transforming every corner into an experience that feels both vibrant and sophisticated.

“Atlantic Square captures the rhythm of Miami through vibrant design and curated art that transforms everyday living into an experience,” added Karrie Drinkhahn, One Line Co-Founder.

One Line Design Studio has crafted a stunning, resort-style oasis for residents to enjoy as they explore the amenities. One level features an outdoor dog park and a fully equipped outdoor gym, perfect for active lifestyles. On the top floor, residents are welcomed by a hotel-inspired experience that includes a sophisticated leasing area, modern co-working spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. This level also offers abundant outdoor lounging areas and two luxurious pools, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

“Seeing Atlantic Square come to life has been incredible. This project represents our commitment to blending art, architecture, and lifestyle in a way that truly elevates urban living," said Susan LaFleur, One Line Co-Founder.

One Line looks forward to future openings with Atlantic Pacific later this year in the South Florida region.

Photography: © Ryan Loco Photography

About One Line

One Line Design Studio is a full-service interior design firm located in Miami, Florida and Detroit, Michigan. Our Co-Founders bring their collective 35+ years of extensive experience, offering a fresh approach to the evolving landscape of interior design.

We have developed a strong foundation based on the strength of our creative capital, approaching each project through the authenticity of our team’s collective lens. It is the fusion of these dynamic creative minds that drives our approach to every project we work on, and our firm.

For more information and a sample of our portfolio, please visit: www.onelinedesignstudio.com.

