National Landing Opens, Unveiling an Energized New Multifamily Community in Arlington, VA

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Line Design Studio, a boutique interior design firm, announces the completion of Hazel and Azure at National Landing, a multi-family project located right outside of Washington, DC in the city of Arlington, Virginia. One Line was commissioned by ZOM Living, one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, as they continue to grow their presence around the country. This two-tower development introduces a dynamic blend of styles to Arlington, with One Line thoughtfully catering to diverse demographics. The design embraces urban aesthetics and incorporates art that energizes and enlivens each building.

Hazel is designed to attract a vibrant, youthful community, infusing the building with energy and a sense of connection. Its bold use of color and contemporary design elements create a dynamic, modern atmosphere. In contrast, Azure offers a more refined experience, appealing to residents seeking an elevated lifestyle, sophisticated aesthetics, and a polished environment. Together, these two properties introduce innovative design concepts to the Arlington area, enhancing and brightening the evolving neighborhood.

“Selecting the art for Hazel and Azure was one of the most exciting parts of the design process. Each piece was chosen to reflect the personality of the building, Hazel’s vibrant, youthful energy and Azure’s refined sophistication, so residents feel connected to their space in a meaningful way,” added Karrie Drinkhahn, One Line Co-Founder.

One Line Design Studio never shies away from creating breathtaking amenities. From co-working spaces and attached cafés to dog spas and swimming pools, every detail is designed to ensure convenience and comfort. By bringing these essentials directly into your living space, One Line elevates the residential experience, making these buildings truly feel high-end.

“National Landing was a project where I dedicated my creative and technical expertise to representing One Line. We began just before COVID and saw it through installation. Witnessing its completion is truly an incredible accomplishment for our client, our team, and myself,” said Jason Valentin, Associate and Senior Project Designer at One Line.

One Line looks forward to future openings with ZOM Living in Tampa, Phoenix, and other cities around the country.



